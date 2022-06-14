Green Courte Adds Third Near-Airport Parking Facility at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

CHICAGO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Courte Partners, LLC ("GCP"), a private equity real estate investment firm and owner of The Parking Spot ("TPS"), the nation's leading near-airport parking company, announced today the acquisition of Blue Sky Airport Parking, a 1,540-space parking facility serving Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport ("PHX"). The facility, which will be rebranded as "The Parking Spot South" in the coming months, will be the company's third property in the PHX market and is the only near-airport parking facility located south of the airport. The property's unique location relative to the other two TPS properties on the north side of the airport will allow TPS to extend its customer base to include those arriving from the fast-growing southern and eastern Phoenix suburbs. The acquisition expands GCP's near-airport parking portfolio to 38 facilities at 22 airports containing approximately 78,000 spaces nationwide.

Green Courte Partners, LLC Logo. Please visit www.GreenCourtePartners.com for more information. (PRNewsfoto/Green Courte Partners, LLC) (PRNewswire)

David Warren, the developer and owner of Blue Sky Airport Parking, stated, "When I developed Blue Sky in 2010, I intended for it to be a family-owned asset for generations, so selling it was an emotional decision for me. I've gotten to know GCP and TPS well over the years and there is no other group that I would have trusted to take over Blue Sky. They customized a deal that suited the financial needs of my family and our partners, and I'm confident that our employees and customers will be in good hands with them."

Jordan Kerger, Managing Director at GCP, added, "Blue Sky has been a high-priority acquisition target for us for a decade and we are pleased to expand TPS's presence at PHX with a property that is well positioned to capitalize on the future growth of the region. We have known Dave for years and are very impressed by the high-quality facility and successful business that he built."

For more information and to make parking reservations, please visit The Parking Spot's website (www.theparkingspot.com).

About Green Courte Partners, LLC

Green Courte Partners, LLC is a Chicago-based private equity real estate investment firm focused on building industry-leading companies within niche real estate sectors, including active adult/independent senior living properties, land-lease communities, and near-airport parking facilities. The firm combines focused investment strategies with a disciplined approach to transaction execution, operations, and asset management. Green Courte's goal is to invest in high-quality real estate assets that will generate attractive risk-adjusted returns over a long-term holding period. For additional information, please visit Green Courte's website at www.GreenCourtePartners.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Green Courte Partners, LLC