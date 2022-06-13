Fusion Connect's Frictionless Customer Service Experience Earns Stevie® Award

ATLANTA, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Connect, a leading provider of managed security and collaboration services, was recently named the winner of a 2022 Bronze Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Team of the Year category in the 20th Annual American Business Awards®.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Over 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Fusion Connect enables a connected, secure, and frictionless work environment safeguarding networks, people, and data without impacting reliability or productivity. While the technology and methods have evolved, the goal has remained the same -- to empower clients to create a value added and secure experience for their customers, partners, and employees.

"Today's clients expect more than they ever have," said Rod Brownridge, SVP of Customer Experience at Fusion Connect. "They want their customer service experience to be exceptional. They want their problems to be solved quickly and effectively. And they want their experience to be hassle-free. At Fusion Connect, clients are at the heart of everything that we do as individuals, as a team, and as a company. This award shows that we're on the right path, and we're excited to keep raising the bar."

Fusion Connect's Client Service Team award is validation of the company's new approach to client service initiated in 2021, which focuses on a five-point client service guarantee. Teams across the company have rallied around ensuring that everything from the initial interaction with a prospective clients through the design and installation of services is seamless and frictionless. The client experience is further enhanced by a dedicated client experience team that manages the ongoing lifecycle of a client's technology and their relationship with Fusion Connect. They focus on proactively addressing client needs, with the objective of making sure the client's technology environment and services are resilient, reliable, and secure to help accelerate their growth.

"Fusion Connect has reinvented itself in recent years to better align with

evolving client requirements. It continues to enhance its portfolio and go-to-market strategies to provide greater value to businesses amid disruptive economic and socio-demographic market trends," said Elka Popova, VP of Connected Work Research, ICT at Frost & Sullivan. "It backs up its compelling communications, connectivity and security solutions with robust customer and support services so businesses can maximize the return on their technology investments."

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards are presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York today, June 13.

