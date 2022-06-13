CSU Student Success Analytics Certificate Program Now Open for National Fall Enrollment

Higher education professional development program shifts to semi-annual schedule due to unprecedented demand

LONG BEACH, Calif. , June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With its Spring 2022 cohort serving over 500 participants from campuses across the California State University and the nation, the demand for access to the CSU Certificate Program in Student Success Analytics has never been higher. To support university faculty, staff and administrators in their efforts to close equity gaps for historically underserved students, the program will open its doors again to a new round of participants this fall.

Many higher education institutions are seeking ways to deploy data-informed and innovative solutions that promote equal educational outcomes for their students. With its equity-focused and evidence-based curriculum, the CSU Analytics Certificate Program has empowered countless campus teams over the last five years to turn data insights into action.

"Our team was stimulated to consider how analytics could impact student success and the dashboards provided varied perspectives for the data we may need," said Dr. Doris Hill, dean at Metropolitan State University in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Dr. Bonnie D. Irwin, chancellor of University of Hawai'i at Hilo, added, "The combination of the data exercises and hearing from student success professionals in both academic and student affairs inspired and energized our team to improve the culture of data on our campus. Our students will benefit from all we learned!"

In addition to enrolling cross-divisional teams of university faculty, staff and administrators, the program also encourages intersegmental collaboration, which promotes seamless transitions for students in pursuit of a college degree and can help institutions become more student-ready.

Recent successful partnerships include California State University Channel Islands and their local community college feeder school, Oxnard College. As a result of their joint efforts, the two campuses drafted educational partnership and data-sharing agreements that would cement their continued work together.

"CSU Channel Islands' participation in this program with our community college partner engendered a sense of shared purpose and familiarity with one another and our data. This intersegmental partnership allowed campus leaders to strengthen cross-institutional communication and learn together," said Dr. Jessica L. Lavariega Monforti, vice provost, CSU Channel Islands.

To learn more about this innovative professional development program, please contact AnalyticsCertificateProgram@calstate.edu . The 2022 Fall cohort begins on August 26, 2022 and runs through November 18, 2022. Registration for CSU and non-CSU course participation is now open and closes on July 29, 2022.

About the California State University

The California State University is the largest system of four-year higher education in the country, with 23 campuses, 477,000 students and 56,000 faculty and staff. Nearly 40 percent of the CSU's undergraduate students transfer from California Community Colleges. Created in 1960, the mission of the CSU is to provide high-quality, affordable education to meet the ever-changing needs of California. With its commitment to quality, opportunity and student success, the CSU is renowned for superb teaching, innovative research and for producing job-ready graduates. Each year, the CSU awards more than 132,000 degrees. One in every 20 Americans holding a college degree is a graduate of the CSU and our alumni are 4 million strong. Connect with and learn more about the CSU in the CSU NewsCenter .

