Berlin Packaging continues North American expansion with Andler Packaging Group acquisition

Acquisition expands pharmaceutical and nutraceutical offerings and adds multiple distribution centers in New England

CHICAGO, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest hybrid packaging supplier®, announced today the acquisition of Andler Packaging Group, a value-added distributor of plastic, glass, and metal containers and closures.

Founded in 1893 by Israel Andler in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company was originally a recycler of glass bottles for the local community. With multiple locations across Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland, and Florida and 130 years of operating experience, Andler Packaging has grown to become one of the largest packaging suppliers in the United States.

Andler Packaging serves a variety of markets, with expertise in the rapidly growing pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. The company also offers its customers value-added services, including proprietary custom tools, printing and labeling capabilities, and repacking and sterilization services.

"We are excited to welcome Andler Packaging to Berlin Packaging. Like Berlin, Andler Packaging's mission is to provide outstanding customer service and support while fostering an environment with its employees that encourages and rewards creativity, initiative, and effort," said Rick Brandt, CEO of Berlin Packaging Americas. "This combination will enhance our industry-leading capabilities and bring even more thrill to our customers along the Atlantic Coast."

"We have a longstanding relationship with Berlin Packaging, not only as a competitor but also as a customer and supplier," said Sam Andler, Managing Director of Andler Packaging Group. "Berlin Packaging's values and dedication to customer thrill make this an excellent partnership. I look forward to continued growth for our company and our employees."

"We are extremely proud this family business chose to become our partners and are confident we will achieve great things together for our customers, suppliers and employees," said Bill Hayes, Global CEO and President of Berlin Packaging.

Andler Packaging is the 2nd acquisition Berlin Packaging has completed in North America in 2022 and 4th acquisition completed globally in 2022.

All employees and locations for this acquisition will be retained.

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries.

