Talkwalker and Hootsuite Reveal the Ten Most Loved Brands in the U.S.

CPG and fashion brands dominate the most loved brands in the U.S. for their focus on passion, trust, and customer satisfaction.

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkwalker , the leading consumer intelligence company, and Hootsuite , the global leader in social media management, announced the release of Talkwalker's third annual Brand Love Report . Talkwalker's proprietary Brand Love Index, powered by its advanced AI capabilities, analyzed over 1,500 global brands to discover the top 10 most-loved brands in the U.S., based on three equally weighted scores for Passion, Trust, and Customer Satisfaction (CSAT). The analysis also factored in a brand's focus on environmental, social, and sustainability issues.

CPG and fashion brands dominated, earning 7 out of the top 10 spots for the most loved brands in the U.S.

Top 10 Most Loved Brands in the U.S.

Jimmy Choo Downy Dolce & Gabbana Estée Lauder Oral-B Mercedes-Benz KitKat Nespresso adidas HelloFresh

"Brands that take a customer-centric approach and show they are truly listening to consumers are able to inspire passion, earn trust, and deliver customer satisfaction, which are the core pillars of Talkwalker's Brand Love Index," said David Low, VP Marketing Americas at Talkwalker. "We're excited to showcase how our technology can help companies understand and take action to create greater love for their brands and drive performance."

Talkwalker and Hootsuite collaborated on the Brand Love 2022 Report. The full report includes:

Profiles of the Top 10 Most Loved Brands in the U.S., according to the 2022 Brand Love Index

A new Brand Love Index that provides businesses with a measurable KPI to benchmark how much consumers love their brand

Actionable insights that brands can use to boost their Brand Love ratings

A sampling of other global breakouts of the top 10 most loved brands in Austria , France , Germany , India , Italy , Switzerland , the U.K, Latin America , Middle East & Africa , and Southeast Asia

"As a marketer, if the past year and a half taught us anything, it's that the traditional ways of advertising have changed drastically. Brands who put authenticity and courageous creativity at the core of their plans are the ones who generate the most brand love," said Maggie Lower, CMO, Hootsuite. "This year's Brand Love Report in partnership with Talkwalker provides insights on how consumers perceive brands as well as actionable tips on how companies can innovate and better connect with their audience to build brand loyalty and affinity."

To discover more, download the Brand Love 2022 report here .

Brand Love Methodology:

The report uses a refined methodology incorporating numerous data points to create the Talkwalker Brand Love Index. With over 10 years of client research, and in-depth analysis of use cases, the index identified three critical scores for monitoring brand love - Passion, Trust, and CSAT. These scores were calculated by analyzing over 2.6 billion conversations from social media, blogs, and reviews, to identify the brands consumers really care about.

