SYNERGY HOMECARE REPEATS AS FASTEST-GROWING FRANCHISOR IN THE INDUSTRY FOR SECOND STRAIGHT YEAR

U.S. FOOTPRINT HAS INCREASED BY 32% SINCE 2020; NOW FIFTH LARGEST HOME CARE FRANCHISOR

GILBERT, Ariz., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNERGY ® HomeCare , a leading national home care franchise and an Entrepreneur 500 ranked enterprise, again led the home care industry in territory sales growth in 2021, becoming one of the top five largest home care franchisors in the U.S. It marks the second-consecutive year that SYNERGY HomeCare awarded more territories than any other franchisor in the home care category, according to a review of franchise disclosure documents (FDDs) and other public records of all home care franchisors who are members of the International Franchise Association (IFA).

SYNERGY® HomeCare led the home care industry in territory sales in 2021. Now in top five largest home care franchisors

SYNERGY HomeCare ended 2021 with 406 sold territories. The company has inked more than 100 new territories since January 2020, which represents a 32% increase. The momentum has continued into 2022 with 16 territories sold year to date.

"There are multiple reasons for our sustained growth, but it includes a concerted effort to enhance our operating systems and offerings, while working to attract strong candidates," said SYNERGY HomeCare CEO Charlie Young. "Along with bringing on new high-quality, care-minded franchisees, we are also growing organically within our existing franchise base. Our story and message is resonating, and we are working hard to propel our franchisees and our network forward in the rapidly growing home care sector," he adds.

Young pointed to a number of current franchisees that expanded in 2021, including industry-leaders Weama Kassem and Ruth Busalacchi.

Kassem, who launched her SYNERGY HomeCare of Edmond, Oklahoma in 2012 and was recently named the system's top producing franchisee, added a second operation in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Busalacchi, who was recently honored with the national brand's "Most Engaged Marketer," award, expanded her established SYNERGY HomeCare of Milwaukee County, Wisconsin into Elkhorn, Wisconsin.

In addition, the brand entered Rhode Island, its 40th state, with the sale of SYNERGY HomeCare of Warwick.

SYNERGY HomeCare has made numerous investments in enhancing its staff and programming, including hiring franchise marketing expert Jennifer Chasteen as its first Chief Marketing Officer. The company is also rolling out a new memory care program enabling franchisees and their caregivers to provide personalized care and engagement to people living with Alzheimer's or dementia.

"Our franchisees come to work each day knowing how much of a difference they are making in the lives of their clients and their families," said SYNERGY HomeCare Chief Growth Officer Mike Steed. "I really believe we are only beginning to scratch the surface of our growth prospects, not only in providing care for the aging demographic, but also for those living with disabilities, chronic conditions, illness, injury, and more. The need for our services is growing each day and it's exciting to see SYNERGY HomeCare as a leader in meeting those needs."

For more information on SYNERGY HomeCare franchising opportunities visit SYNERGYHomeCareFranchise.com .

ABOUT SYNERGY HOMECARE

SYNERGY HomeCare is the fastest-growing national franchisor in the home care industry with nearly 200 franchisees operating in more than 400 territories across the U.S. The company provides a broad range of non-medical in-home services including personal care, companion care, memory care, and specialized care for individuals who are physically or developmentally disabled, living with chronic health conditions or recovering from illness or surgery. No matter what each person's circumstances are, SYNERGY HomeCare steps in with effective, comforting, life-affirming care that moves people emotionally and physically forward. For more information visit SYNERGYHomecare.com .

Media Contact :

David Siroty

Imagine Productions

David@ImaginePRStrategy.com

(908) 337-5865 Heather Reid

SYNERGY HomeCare

heatherreid@synergyhomecare.com

(480) 550-9567

View original content:

SOURCE SYNERGY HomeCare