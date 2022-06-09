Parallel Announces Opening of Third Surterra Wellness Dispensary in Miami to Meet the Community's Growing Demand

MIAMI, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel, a multi-state medical marijuana operator, announced today the opening of a new Surterra Wellness (Surterra) medical marijuana dispensary in Miami, Florida, becoming the third Surterra location in the Magic City. The dispensary is located at 10755 SW 72 Street on the popular Southwest 72 Street, known locally as Sunset Drive. The grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony will take place Thursday, June 16, 2022, with the unveiling of a special art creation for Surterra by internationally known, local artist Douglas Hoekzema, aka Hoxxoh.

"As Surterra continues to expand its dispensary locations across Florida, we're excited to increase our presence in the sunny home to hundreds of thousands of Miami residents who seek high-quality medical marijuana products, which we're proud to provide," said Parallel CEO James Whitcomb.

The new Surterra dispensary is conveniently located among the suburbs of Kendall, Pinecrest, The Hammocks, and South Miami, and is easily accessible to the I-95.

Surterra is committed to wellness, providing medical marijuana to patients in need, and bringing people together to celebrate the arts – showcasing both emerging and established artists. Hoxxoh, who will create a special work of art on location, the day of the new dispensary opening, started his career in Miami, where he continues to create today. Internationally known for his murals and spray work, he weaves his paints like a human loom to chronicle the passage of time, using nontraditional tools to push boundaries to find equilibrium. Surterra embraces his talent and artistic message, understanding the deep connection between art and wellness.

"We're thrilled to open a third Surterra location in Miami, complimented by the meaningful artwork from a local artist. Our new dispensary increases access to the world-class products and service for which Surterra has become known," said President of Surterra Wellness, Zack Fleming. "We welcome all registered patients and also look forward to assisting in the qualification process for new patients."

In celebration of the store's grand opening, patients will enjoy 42.0% off all items (excludes accessories) and double Loyalty Points for the entire day of the grand opening. Loyalty Rewards allow shoppers to save more when they spend, with 1 point awarded for every $1 spent and at 500 points members receive a 10% discount, which can be stacked for more savings. They will also have branded giveaways for early shoppers. Surterra welcomes anyone 18 and older in its stores so that they can ask questions and learn more about products directly from their highly educated staff.

Surterra's Artist Showcase, a state-wide initiative, is kicking off at the new Miami location and actively looking for local artists to put their work on display in Surterra stores for up to four months. Selected artists will gain exposure to new audiences in the store as well as through Surterra's email, subscriber lists and popular social media channels. As an ambassador of the Artist Showcase, Hoxxoh will engage as a curator of the program and occasional collaborator with artists. Interested artists can apply at www.surterra.com/artist-showcase/.

The new Miami dispensary is currently open. Days of operation and hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patients who are registered in the state of Florida with a medical marijuana card are welcome to purchase. All other visitors are welcome to seek consultations.

For more information, visit Surterra Wellness at Surterra.com or follow on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

ABOUT SURTERRA WELLNESS



Surterra Wellness, a retail brand of Parallel, is a vertically integrated cannabis company that operates 45 Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers in the state of

Florida

, with more planned to open in 2022. Its diverse portfolio of branded medical marijuana products enhance a patient's well-being

,

and are produced with plants grown in Surterra Wellness' state of the art cultivation facilities here in

Florida

, where no harmful chemicals or ingredients are used in the growing process. Surterra Wellness' brand intent is to deliver a trusted, consistent, and seamless way for patients to connect and learn, and for patients to have access to the highest-quality medical marijuana products in the state of

Florida

. The ethos of Surterra Wellness is based on Parallel's commitment to compliance, quality, innovation, and to be a great employer and local community partner, as well as its actions to improve diversity, inclusivity, and economic empowerment in the cannabis industry. To learn more about Surterra Wellness visit,

or on

and

.

ABOUT PARALLEL

Parallel is a privately-held, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis company with a mission to pioneer well-being and improve the quality of life through cannabinoids. Parallel has ongoing operations in five medical and adult-use markets under the retail brands of Surterra Wellness in Florida; goodblend in Texas and in Pennsylvania; New England Treatment Access (NETA) in Massachusetts; and a joint venture with the Cookies retail brand in Nevada. Parallel offers a diverse portfolio of high quality, proprietary and licensed consumer brands and products including Surterra Wellness, Float and Heights. Parallel operates 50 store locations, and cultivation and manufacturing sites nationwide. Parallel follows rigorous operational and business practices to ensure the quality, safety, consistency, and efficacy of its products and follows values that put the well-being of its customers and employees first. Find more information at www.liveparallel.com, or on Instagram and LinkedIn.

