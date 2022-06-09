Next Pathway Extends Capabilities of SHIFT, Automating Code Translation to Facilitate Complex Legacy ETLs to Run in Cloud-Native Environments

SHIFT Automatically Translates and Migrates Legacy ETLs to Snowpark, AWS Glue Studio and Azure Data Factory Cloud Targets

TORONTO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Next Pathway Inc. , the Automated Cloud Migration company, has extended the capabilities of its automated code translation product, SHIFT™ Translator, to solve the most challenging aspect of a cloud migration – translating complex ETLs (extract, transform, load) to run in cloud native environments.

A part of the SHIFT™ Migration Suite, SHIFT™ Translator automates the translation of complex workloads to the cloud, including SQL, Stored Procedures, ETL and various other code types from multiple legacy source and target platforms. Its syntax and semantic-based translation capability allows for high-automation levels for all code types, including ETL, DDL/DML, Views/Materialized Views, Stored Procedures, Dynamic SQL, Embedded SQL, Scripting Frameworks, Proprietary Functions and more.

Companies have invested heavily in complex ETL workflows. With this latest release of SHIFT Translator, these institutional assets can be preserved and modernized when moving legacy data warehouses and data lakes to the chosen cloud target, including Snowpark, AWS Glue Studio and Azure Data Factory. In parallel, companies can break free from the expensive, inflexible ETL licensing models that don't adjust costs based on usage and have limited compute horsepower.

Complexity resolved

ETLs are pipelines that combine data from multiple disparate systems into a single database. They are essential to drive analytics and AI modeling and make the data informative and actionable.

Since these ETLs don't run natively in the cloud, they present unique challenges when moving legacy data warehouses and data lakes to the cloud.

This is where Next Pathway and SHIFT Translator work their magic. Next Pathway's groundbreaking technology enables the code, including complex ETLs, to be automatically converted to run in native cloud environments. The enhanced capabilities of the SHIFT Translator engine preserve all the years of code in these legacy ETLs and move this logic to the cloud.

Next Pathway can load ETLs into Snowpark, Snowflake's developer tool for information management tasks; Azure Data Factory (ADF), Microsoft's data integration service; and Amazon Glue, AWS' data integration service.

Legacy ETLs such as Informatica Power Center, IBM DataStage, Microsoft SSIS and Talend Data Fabric can now seamlessly migrate to a cloud-native target and be maintained and extended.

Facilitating move from ETL to ELT

SHIFT Translator enables a fundamental change from the ETL model – representative of legacy, on-premise systems – to an ELT (extract, load, transform) model – to take full advantage of the cloud's limitless compute and transformational power.

Cloud-based systems allow for efficient and cost-effective extraction and loading of all data — structured, unstructured, or semi-structured — into block storage in the cloud target. Organizations can then manipulate that data, provisioning and running transformations and analytics without restrictions. They can manage their data flow and pipelines with the data integration capabilities of their chosen cloud target platform.

There's no longer a need to rewrite or repoint ETLs. Instead, companies can move away from expensive legacy ETL contracts and freely move to the cloud.

Unlike its competitors, which offer manual services to rewrite or repoint existing ETLs to the cloud target, Next Pathway unravels the basis of each ETL, regardless of vendor, and automatically translates the ETL logic to run in cloud-native environments.

Organizations understand the challenges inherent in translating complex ETLs to the cloud. In Next Pathway's Q1 2022 survey, leaders said their two biggest concerns are migrating current ETL jobs to new cloud-native ELT tools and the need for automation to migrate ETL jobs to the cloud.

Next Pathway's latest release of SHIFT Translator addresses both of these concerns.

"Nearly every organization is moving its workloads to the cloud," said Chetan Mathur, CEO of Next Pathway. "In our experience, the biggest challenge is moving the complex ETL pipelines that are essential to running extensive data analytics on the cloud. We continue to innovate on our migration suite. Our recent advancement of SHIFT's capabilities – migrating ETLs to leading cloud targets – demonstrates the strength of our engineering team and our commitment to automating the biggest challenges customers face when migrating workloads to the cloud."

About Next Pathway

Next Pathway is the Automated Cloud Migration company. Powered by Crawler360™, the Migration Planner and the SHIFT™ Migration Suite, Next Pathway automates the end-to-end challenges companies experience when migrating applications to the cloud. For more information, please visit nextpathway.com .

