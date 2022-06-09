Local Entrepreneur and Community Sponsor Chris Delgado Announces Intent to Run for Orange County Commissioner

Longtime Benefactor to Business, City, and Charity in the Region Steps Forward to Bring

Community First Focus to Municipal Role

APOPKA, Fla., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida business owner and contributor Chris Delgado has announced today his intent to run for Orange County Commissioner, representing Apopka, Ocoee, Lockhart, Tangerine, Zellwood, Eatonville and portions of Pine Hills, College Park, and Orlando in District 2. The prominent entrepreneur has long played a key role in the region across commerce, the city, and community, including supporting area schools, youth sports programs, and low-income residents. Delgado intends to file for the District 2 commissioner seat when the application process opens on June 12, 2022.

Chris Delgado among community (PRNewswire)

"As many in Apopka know, the people and community here are a priority to me and have been for many, many years," said Delgado. "I am one of the first to support our great city, people and programs when help is needed. My role as County Commissioner extends and expands my ability to serve."

As a local business owner, private citizen and main community sponsor for nearly every cause and initiative in Apopka, Delgado is intimately aware of the needs of the people in the region, and where support is needed most. In addition to his dedicated, reliable support to schools, youth sports, and low-income residents every year, his Orlando Giving program annually donates thousands of dollars to support families in the greater Orlando area during the Christmas holiday season. He also regularly attends city and public meetings to be a voice and support Apopka.

As one of six Orange County Commissioners, Delgado's already active role in the region will bring true, much-needed community representation to the council. His extensive business expertise and success, combined with his experience as a private citizen, also make Delgado unique among other candidates. Upon election, he plans to spend the first thirty days meeting and connecting with members of the Apopka community and its commerce to ask questions and hear about their needs, in addition to building on his existing platforms. He has particular interest in exploring how tax dollars are currently used to identify ways to better leverage and increase use of these funds for Orange County citizens.

"I've been to many public meetings with our local officials, and I've seen firsthand how many of the wants and needs of our communities are not regarded," said Delgado. "Our municipalities are elected by the community to serve the community. I will bring a needed voice and perspective to the County of Orange council."

Following Delgado's June 12, 2022, filing for a County Commissioner role, he will begin campaigning in the area, including connecting with the citizens of Orange County both online and offline.

About Chris Delgado

Chris Delgado is an Apopka, Florida business owner, philanthropist and community sponsor. He has been the founder and chief executive of several successful businesses in the region, as well as served in many executive and charitable roles. He is also the founder of Orlando Gives, an annual initiative to provide low-income families financial support during the Christmas holiday season.

