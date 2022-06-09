EVER/BODY ANNOUNCES $55.5M IN SERIES C FUNDING AND SIX NEW LOCATION OPENINGS IN 2022 TO ACCELERATE NATIONWIDE EXPANSION

The Series C brings the company's total capital raised since its 2019 launch to over $100M

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever/Body , a female-led beauty and wellness company transforming the cosmetic dermatology industry, today announced it raised $55.5M in Series C funding.

Courtesy of Ever/Body (PRNewswire)

Addition, an existing investor, led the round with participation by Tiger Global, ACME Capital, Declaration Capital, Fifth Wall Ventures, and Redesign Health, all of whom are current investors. Imaginary Ventures also participated in this round as a new investor. The funding will be used to support national expansion, further advancements in technology, and the acceleration of a proprietary education program for providers. Ever/Body's Series C funding brings the company's total capital raised to over $100M since its launch in September 2019.

The cosmetic dermatology industry is expected to grow from $73B to $129B by 2028. Demand has accelerated due to greater social acceptance of cosmetic dermatology treatments and more willingness to invest in self-care. Ever/Body is meeting this increased demand with a technology-enabled service experience that prioritizes personalized care and an unparalleled standard of medical expertise. The business continues to grow its revenue over 100%, driven by both new and repeat clients.

To deliver best-in-class care, Ever/Body created a proprietary training program for providers that includes 300-500 hours of clinical practice and didactic lectures, far exceeding the current industry average. The program is led by a team of internal educators and outside experts and will roll out nationally as the business expands. A hallmark of the curriculum is its comprehensive diversity and inclusivity training to ensure that all clients' needs are met with the highest standards.

"Ever/Body is reimagining cosmetic dermatology with an offering powered by technology and supported by an inclusive, high-quality standard of care,'' said Jason Schneider of Addition. "The brand's approach to service, combined with provider expertise, is uniquely positioned to grow the category and we look forward to supporting Amy and the Ever/Body team as they continue to expand their footprint."

"Over the past few years, we've had the privilege of serving every client that has come through our doors with an individualized treatment plan, the highest level of medical expertise and an engaging service experience," said Amy Shecter, CEO of Ever/Body. "Our goal is to change the industry from the inside out. For our providers, we've built a more advanced career path with on-going education and professional development. For our clients, we've coupled this provider expertise with a tech-enabled service experience that supports their beauty and wellness goals. We look forward to bringing this new standard of care to more providers and more clients as we expand."

Ever/Body plans to expand this mission into new markets, starting with the opening of six locations across the East Coast by the end of 2022. In addition to its three existing NYC locations, Ever/Body will open three new locations in the greater New York City area, and three in the DC Metro area. Plans for further nationwide expansion are on the horizon in the near future.

About Ever/Body

Ever/Body opened its first location in New York City in 2019, pioneering a first-of-its-kind approach to cosmetic dermatology that combines an unparalleled industry standard of medical expertise with a convenient and modern client experience. Ever/Body leverages its proprietary technology platform to create a seamless and personalized client journey, from appointment scheduling to pre- and post-treatment care. Ever/Body is also leading the category with its best-in-class provider education program, which ensures that providers are able to treat a diverse range of clientele, including all ages, skin tones, body types, and genders. The company, part of the Redesign Health portfolio, is led by CEO Amy Shecter and features a predominantly female leadership team.

Press Contact:

Factory PR

everbody@factorypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ever/Body