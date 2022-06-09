Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone Launches Private Chef Platform, Gathar

Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur brings Australia's fastest growing private chef and catering platform to the US

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fronted by Michelin-starred Aussie chef and LA-based restaurateur Curtis Stone as US co-founder, Gathar is a private chef and catering platform offering one-of-a-kind dining experiences where highly skilled chefs come to you. Perfect for date nights, dinner parties, corporate events, weddings, and more, Gathar, which has already taken off in Australia, now lands in the United States, kicking off first in the Los Angeles market with plans to expand across California and other US locations in the coming months.

How it works is simple. Customers of Gathar simply choose or create their desired menu and the Culinarian (cook, chef, or caterer) arrives with everything needed to cook, serve, and clean up afterwards. A dedicated Gathar concierge takes care of every delicious detail from start to finish, so all hosts need to do is handle the invites.

For those thinking the private chef experience is an unattainable luxury, Gathar is a game-changer making once-in-a-lifetime meals and experiences available on demand with charcuterie tables and appetizer packages starting from $50 per person, and sit-down menus from $150 per person.

"What differentiates Gathar from any competitors in the marketplace is the quality. We go through painstaking detail to vet and select the best chefs, who source only fresh, local ingredients to deliver a truly 5-star restaurant experience anywhere and anytime you want it," said Stone.

Gathar was founded in Australia in 2018 by a passionate team of foodies from tech, marketing, and hospitality backgrounds. Led by Gathar CEO and Co-founder, Jodie Mlikota, the company's vision is to be the number one global destination to book amazing private culinary experiences.

Gathar's US expansion comes on the back of the startup securing $AUD 1 million in post-seed funding led by investment firm ACAC Innovation, alongside new investors including Up Bank co-founder, Dominic Pym. After the company firmly establishes its foothold in Los Angeles, other US locations will quickly follow.

"As a result of the Covid pandemic, many Americans have discovered the freedom of working from home – and they like it. With Gathar, they can now enjoy on-demand, at home fine dining, as well!" explained Jodie Mlikota. "Gathar also delivers a new avenue of income for chefs, many of whom have been displaced because of Covid. We're certainly not trying to replace the restaurant experience, only to complement it, and to offer something different and unique – and based on our success in Australia, we're confident Los Angeles is in for a treat!"

