ROLLINS, INC. RECOGNIZED IN TOP-50 GREEN FLEETS

ATLANTA, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, announced today it has been recognized by BMW Group, ranking its fleet at number 15 in the top-50 green fleets. With 1,285 flex fuel vehicles, 435 hybrid electric vehicles, 5 electric vehicles and 1 CNG powered vehicle, the Rollins fleet is making a positive impact on reducing overall carbon emissions and their impact on climate change.

"We are excited to be recognized for our outstanding efforts to enhance the overall efficiency of our fleet while also reducing carbon emissions," said Jerry Gahlhoff, President and COO at Rollins. "At Rollins, we are focused on being a good corporate citizen, and that means caring for our environment. Our drive to enhance the efficiency of our fleet extends beyond our vehicle choices to include optimizing our routes to reduce technician drive time, fuel consumption and overall carbon emissions from our fleet. We firmly believe that pursuing a greener fleet is not just good for the environment, it's good for our business and the communities in which we operate."

This year, Rollins ranked two spots higher in the Automotive Fleet Top 50 Green Fleet list as compared to last year's ranking. This year-over-year growth positions Rollins alongside some of the largest "green" vehicle fleets in the United States and is a solid example of the company's commitment to being environmentally responsible.

To learn more about Rollins' commitment to being a socially and environmentally conscious company, please visit https://www.rollins.com/esg.

Contact:

Jeff Gaunt

(847) 714-4014

jgaunt@lambert.com

About Rollins, Inc.

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Trutech, Critter Control, Western Pest Services, Waltham Services, OPC Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, Missquito, Orkin Canada, Orkin Australia, Safeguard (UK), Aardwolf Pestkare (Singapore), and more, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 700 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our website at www.rollins.com, where you can also find this and other news releases by accessing the news releases button.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain or incorporate by reference information that includes or is based on forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give expectations or forecasts of future events and can be identified by the fact that they relate to future actions, performance or results rather than strictly to historical or current facts. The Company cautions that its forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and while we believe that our expectations for the future are reasonable in view of currently available information, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events may differ materially from those indicated as a result of various important factors. A list and description of these factors (all of which risks may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic) can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and certain subsequent filings we make with the SEC. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.

View original content:

SOURCE Rollins Inc.