MOO's Water Bottle Wins a 2022 Red Dot Award for Product Design

International design competition honors effort to reduce single-use plastics in the workplace

LONDON and BOSTON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MOO , the designers of premium products for brand-conscious companies, has won a prestigious 2022 Red Dot Award in Product Design for its stainless-steel-lined, toxin-free water bottle launched late last year. The customizable MOO Water Bottle represents the company's first expansion beyond paper products and is an attractive, long-lasting option for companies looking to promote their brand in a more planet-friendly way.

(PRNewswire)

MOO Water Bottle wins coveted Red Dot Award for Product Design

Launched in 1955, the Red Dot label has become one of the most sought-after marks of quality and innovative design in the world. This year's international jury scrutinized an unprecedented number of entries and awarded MOO, along with an elite group of design-focused companies, saying, "Thanks to the appealing branding options, this successful design concept promotes the use of sustainable water bottles in the workplace."

"Winning a Red Dot Design Award is a major moment for all of us," said Toby Hextall, MOO's director of industrial design. "When we set out to design this bottle, we only added what was useful, clever and made to last. It has been gratifying to create a more sustainable product that our customers love, and it is especially rewarding to be recognized by the Red Dot Jury for our efforts."

Known for innovating on the traditional business card, MOO has grown to be an international leader in customized print and product design for brands seeking premium yet accessible ways to promote their organization within the workplace, and out in the world. The MOO Water Bottle represents the company's focus on introducing higher quality, more sustainable products to the branded merchandise category, which has ballooned with an overwhelming amount of cheap, disposable, plastic options over the years.

"The world of branded merchandise is full of low-quality, low-utility products, many of which will end up in the back of a drawer, cupboard or worse, in a landfill or the ocean," said Richard Moross, founder and CEO of MOO. "We want to help brands, and in turn their employees and customers, recognize that one important way to create a more sustainable future is through great design choices that stand the test of time. The MOO Water Bottle is an elegant, long-lasting alternative to single-use plastics and is an ideal product for businesses to promote both their brand and their values."

MOO's design team will celebrate this momentous achievement at the Red Dot Gala in Essen, Germany on June 20. To learn more about MOO's Water Bottles and customization options, visit here .

About MOO

MOO, designers of premium, customized products for brand-conscious companies, is headquartered in London with US offices in Boston, Denver and Lincoln, RI. Launched in 2006, MOO helps brands of all sizes look their best by combining accessible design and high-quality products with sophisticated printing and move-mountains customer service. The company has grown to be the trusted choice of millions of customers in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit moo.com and follow @MOO on Instagram and Twitter and MOO.com on Facebook .

Press Inquiries:

Angela Giovanello

Public Relations for MOO

Boston, MA

angela.giovanello@moo.com

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/MOO Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MOO Inc.