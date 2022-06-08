IHG Hotels & Resorts marks 6,000 hotels milestone with spectacular openings and partnerships to reward travellers

LONDON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world's leading hotel companies, is celebrating 6,000 open hotels by unveiling the '6,000 Club' and announcing partnerships with major sports and entertainment events.

IHG Hotels & Resorts CEO, Keith Barr, rings the New York Stock Exchange bell alongside CFO Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson, IHG executives, hotel general managers, and colleagues to commemorate the brand's 6,000 open hotels milestone (PRNewswire)

The 6,000 Club features a collection of stunning newly opened hotels from IHG's iconic portfolio, showcasing the global reach of its 17 brands and the many ways its hotel teams delight owners and guests by delivering True Hospitality for Good, every day.

The milestone was commemorated by IHG CEO, Keith Barr, at the New York Stock Exchange on June 7 when he rang the bell to signal the close of trading, alongside local hotel General Managers and colleagues.

In the past five years, IHG has broadened its appeal to owners and guests by acquiring or launching six exciting brands to take the portfolio to 17 - providing more choice and amazing experiences than ever before. The new additions include Luxury & Lifestyle brands Six Senses, Regent and Vignette Collection; Premium brand, voco hotels; Essentials brand, avid hotels; and Suites brand, Atwell Suites.

IHG is set to grow its portfolio by a further 30 percent, with more than 1,800 hotels already signed in its development pipeline, illustrating how much owners value the strength of IHG's scale and brands. To thank guests, the company recently reinvented its loyalty programme, IHG One Rewards, to offer members more choice, value and richer rewards than ever before - all powered by leading technology on a new mobile app.

The company is also announcing a series of exciting multi-year sports and entertainment partnerships for IHG One Rewards members that will connect travellers at events around the world, including Major League Soccer, European Professional Club Rugby and music festivals across the US and UK. The partnerships will reward loyal members with the chance to create memorable moments from events the world has missed in recent years.

IHG Hotels & Resorts CEO, Keith Barr, said: "I'm incredibly proud of our IHG Hotels & Resorts teams for reaching a milestone of 6,000 hotels open around the world, and would like to thank our owners for their collaboration and our guests for their love and trust in our brands. Every single property we open is a cause for celebration as we offer guests unrivalled experiences in amazing locations and give owners even more reasons to work with us. Our new partnerships will connect more of our IHG One Rewards members with memorable moments, as travel continues to return. With over 1,800 hotels in our pipeline, I'm looking forward to IHG's next chapter of growth and to celebrating plenty more milestones to come."

6,000 Club

Hotels in the 6,000 Club will celebrate the occasion in the coming months by surprising select guests with 6,000 IHG One Rewards points. Some of the hotels in the Club are:

Six Senses Fort Barwara – a beautiful 14th-century fort in India which was converted to become a sanctuary of well-being after a significant conservation effort





Regent Phu Quoc – the first all-suites-and-villas resort under the upper luxury brand in Southeast Asia , located off the southwest coast of Vietnam alongside a UNESCO-designated World Biosphere Reserve





Kimpton Margot Sydney – marking the Australian debut for the brand, this art-deco hotel features a rooftop pool, wine bar, and a 1,725-square-foot "Celebrity Suite"





voco The Hague – the first for the brand in Netherlands which includes a garden terrace designed by an expert ecologist who created a welcoming space for nature to thrive





Atwell Suites Denver Airport - Tower Road – the second hotel to open for IHG's newest all-suites brand, featuring the brand's signature design and adaptable spaces which support longer stays and allow for easy transition between business and leisure





Staybridge Suites Al Khobar City – the second for the brand in Saudi Arabia , this all-suites hotel is located on the shores of the Arabian Gulf in the heart of the corporate and shopping hub of vibrant Al Khobar

For the complete list of the 6,000 Club, please click here.

IHG Partnerships

With a shared belief that experiences bring people together, the new partnerships will connect travellers around the world. Each national partnership will bring people together by creating new ways to redeem IHG One Rewards points and celebrate the universal love of music and sports. Highlights include:

The Governors Ball, Lollapalooza, Reading and Leeds Festivals, Music Midtown, Ohana Festival : While watching live performances, attendees can enjoy exclusive benefits with IHG One Rewards including backstage access and time in VIP Lounges.





Major League Soccer : With a multi-year agreement as the official hotel sponsor, IHG Hotels & Resorts and MLS are partnering to create unique, enhanced money-can't-buy experiences exclusively for IHG One Rewards members and MLS fans across the country.





European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR): With the Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup 2021/2022 tournaments ending in May, under this three-season agreement IHG and EPCR will welcome fans back at the start of the 2022/2023 season beginning this December.

To learn more about IHG Hotels & Resorts, visit here.

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.



With a family of 17 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,000 open hotels in over 100 countries, and more than 1,800 in the development pipeline.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 325,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.



Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) logo (PRNewsFoto/IHG) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IHG Hotels & Resorts