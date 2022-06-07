Transportation Marketing and Sales Association Names BlueGrace Logistics Chief Marketing Officer Mark Derks as President

Leading transportation sales and marketing professionals gather to welcome new administration

TAMPA, Fla., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transportation Marketing and Sales Association (TMSA) today announced Mark Derks, Chief Marketing Officer at BlueGrace Logistics, as incoming President at the organization's annual Logistics Marketing and Sales Conference in Orlando, Florida. He will lead TMSA's executive board for the next two years, through mid 2024. Derks is a long-time supporter of the association, most recently serving as Director of Finance and Strategy.

Derks has 25-plus years leading marketing teams and strategy for global brands in the logistics and supply chain space.

"It's an honor and privilege to serve as President of TMSA. I'm excited to continue our work towards improving the sales and marketing professional experience across supply chain logistics. TMSA has an impressive roster of members whose volunteerism has led to its continued success. I look forward to collaborating with them to grow our non-profit impact for the industry," said Mark Derks, incoming president of TMSA.

The Cleveland headquartered non-profit is the only association dedicated to advancing the success of marketing and sales professionals in all modes of the commercial freight transportation market. As president, Derks looks to modernize and bring organizational changes to all aspects of the association, including leadership and staffing, technology, operations, finance, education, member experience, brand, communications and more.

Derks has 25-plus years leading marketing teams and strategy for global brands in the logistics and supply chain space. Currently, Derks is the Chief Marketing officer for BlueGrace Logistics, one of North America's leading Third-Party Logistics (3PL) providers. He leads brand development, marketing strategy and public relations, while playing a key role in sales enablement, product innovation and customer experience.

Last year, TMSA's Board of Directors selected Jennifer Karpus-Romain as Executive Director to manage the association as it ushers in a new era. "Mark is already a great asset to TMSA, always bringing forward new and innovative perspectives," said Jennifer Karpus-Romain, executive director of TMSA. "I am excited for the opportunity to work side-by-side with him throughout his presidency as we guide the association to new heights."

About TMSA

TMSA is the only association dedicated to advancing the success of marketing and sales professionals in all modes of the commercial freight transportation market. TMSA enable sales and marketing professionals to learn and give back to the transportation and logistics industry through education, connections, and resources, ultimately strengthening their individual development, their businesses and the industry-at-large. For more information, visit www.TMSAtoday.org.

About BlueGrace Logistics

BlueGrace Logistics offers customizable transportation management solutions as a full-service Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider that helps shippers manage their freight spend through industry leading technology with a large network of established carriers across the country. With 12 offices strategically located in major transportation hubs across the U.S., including national headquarters in Tampa, BlueGrace serves over 10,000 customers annually through its proprietary technology platform, BlueShip®, that has connectivity with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers. BlueGrace is part of the technology portfolio of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm. For more information on BlueGrace, visit www.mybluegrace.com.

