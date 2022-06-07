The State of Maryland Collaborates with CRISP and Medisolv to Become the First State in the Country to Accept Electronic Clinical Quality Measure Data from Hospitals

COLUMBIA, Md., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The State of Maryland has partnered with CRISP, Maryland's state-designated health information exchange (HIE), and Medisolv, a leader in quality management software, to become the first state in the country to successfully receive Electronic Clinical Quality Measure (eCQM) data from Maryland hospitals under a new quality reporting mandate.

eCQMs are standardized performance measures that track a hospital's quality of care using data from the organization's Electronic Health Record (EHR). Hospitals are required to submit eCQMs annually as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service's (CMS) Inpatient Quality Reporting (IQR) program and to The Joint Commission as part of its hospital accreditation.

Under the new State of Maryland initiative, hospitals are required to submit quality performance data on a quarterly basis via the Medisolv Submission Portal integrated with CRISP's HIE portal. This will enable the state to evaluate hospital performance, identify statewide areas for improvement, and incorporate benchmarks into policy development in a timely and consistent manner. The information gained on hospital performance will also provide the opportunity for the Maryland Health Care Commission to expand its reporting and transparency to the public.

"The State of Maryland has always been a leader when it comes to quality reporting, and this initiative aligns with our goal of delivering the right health information to the right place at the right time," said Dianne Feeney, Associate Director of Quality Initiatives for the Maryland Health Services Cost Review Commission. "We are proud to once again lead the way in this space, and we hope to see other states adopt this model of reporting, because it will ultimately lead to safer and more equitable, efficient, and effective care for our nation's patients."

In the pilot phase of the project, 35 hospitals successfully submitted eCQM data through the CRISP/Medisolv Submission Portal for the optional 2021 performance period. Starting July 15, 2022, all Maryland hospitals are expected to submit their 2022 performance period eCQM data on a quarterly schedule.

"For more than a decade, Medisolv has empowered healthcare organizations to electronically capture, improve, and submit their quality data to CMS. Now, with this partnership, we have demonstrated that organizations other than the federal government can collect eCQM data to evaluate and advance the quality of care being delivered today," said Zahid Butt, M.D., CEO of Medisolv. "We are honored to partner with CRISP and the State of Maryland to blaze new trails in statewide digital quality measures reporting as envisioned by CMS in its digital quality measures (dQM) roadmap for the nation."

About Maryland Health Services Cost Review Commission

The Maryland Health Services Cost Review Commission (HSCRC) is an independent State agency with seven Commissioners appointed by the Governor. The commission is authorized to establish hospital rates for all Maryland hospitals to promote cost containment, access to care, equity, financial stability, and hospital accountability.

About Maryland Health Care Commission

The Maryland Health Care Commission is an independent regulatory agency whose mission is to plan for health system needs, promote informed decision-making, increase accountability, and improve access in a rapidly changing health care environment by providing timely and accurate information on availability, cost, and quality of services to policy makers, purchasers, providers, and the public. They maintain the Maryland Health Care Quality Reports website which is a consumer-friendly tool to help assist consumers in making informed healthcare decisions and to promote greater transparency and accountability among healthcare providers.

About CRISP

CRISP is a regional health information exchange (HIE) serving Maryland, the District of Columbia, West Virginia, and the surrounding regions. A non-profit organization advised by a wide range of stakeholders who are responsible for healthcare throughout the region, CRISP has been formally designated as Maryland's statewide HIE by the Maryland Health Care Commission. HIEs allow clinical information to move electronically among disparate health information systems. For more information about CRISP, visit www.crisphealth.org.

About Medisolv, Inc.

Medisolv is the leading healthcare quality data management company. Their all-in-one quality management solution, ENCOR, provides tools that help healthcare organizations with core measure abstraction, electronic measure capture in the hospital and ambulatory settings, data aggregation from multiple sources, and submission to various reporting entities including CMS, TJC, other payers, state entities, and reporting organizations such as ACOs.

ENCOR is 2015 Cures Edition ONC certified for all ambulatory and hospital electronic clinical quality measures (eCQMs) and Medisolv is a 2022 CMS-approved MIPS Qualified Clinical Data Registry (QCDR).

For more information about Medisolv, visit www.medisolv.com.

