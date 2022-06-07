QIMA Partners with CBX Software to Streamline Supply Chain Quality Management for Brands and Retailers

HONG KONG, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QIMA, a global provider of supply chain quality and compliance solutions, and CBX Software, a leading extended product lifecycle management platform provider, have joined forces to offer brands and retailers an integrated solution that streamlines quality inspections in the supply chain.

CBX Cloud, the company's flagship software platform, is counted on by many of the world's leading brands and retailers to digitize workflows and efficiently manage supply chains — from product ideation to sourcing to order through production.

The partnership seamlessly extends CBX Cloud to QIMA's trusted inspection services, enabling clients to book and manage quality inspections with QIMA directly from CBX Cloud. Users will also be able to retrieve instant inspection reports and analysis generated by QIMA through CBX Cloud.

"Supply chain digitization creates opportunities for consumer brands and retailers to become more agile and reactive in managing potential risk and disruptions," shares Mathieu Labasse, CMO of QIMA. "We are thrilled to join efforts with a key player in the supply chain ecosystem. By embedding our quality management expertise within the CBX platform, we look forward to making sure that our user experience is even smoother when managing supply chain quality risks," Labasse continues.

"This integration speeds up another critical process for brands and retailers using CBX Cloud," CBX Software CEO Michael Hung said. "This solution builds permanent time savings into the workflow of the entire quality team, further enabling CBX Cloud users to reduce time to market."

At QIMA we are on a mission to offer our clients smart solutions to make products consumers can trust. We combine on-the-ground experts for quality inspections, supplier audits, certification, and lab testing, with a digital platform that brings accuracy, visibility and intelligence for quality and compliance data. We operate in 95 countries and help more than 17,000 global brands, retailers, manufacturers, and food growers achieve quality excellence.

CBX Software is the world's leading extended product lifecycle management solution provider from concept to delivery. CBX helps retailers and brands streamline product development and sourcing all the way through order, production and delivery. Through innovative sourcing management, product lifecycle management (PLM), and production and order management solutions, CBX empowers the supply chain network by driving collaboration to over 15,000 retail and supplier partners, and 30,000 users in more than 50 countries. For more information, visit www.cbxsoftware.com.

