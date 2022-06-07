International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) New Jersey and New York Chapters Merge to Form Powerhouse IABC New York Tristate Area Chapter

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective June 7, 2022, The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) New Jersey Chapter is merging with the IABC New York Chapter to create a stronger and more vibrant regional organization supporting all Tristate area members. IABC New York Tristate Area Chapter will serve business communications professionals in the New York Metro, Long Island, New Jersey, Westchester, NY and Connecticut areas.

IABC is the only communications industry association that fully represents the integrated disciplines of business communications, including public relations; digital; corporate, internal and crisis communications; investor relations and marketing. Its members are drawn from a whole spectrum of business sectors, including corporate, agency, consulting, government, academia and not-for-profit.

"As the pandemic has strained resources for so many organizations and changed the world of work forever, it became clear that to provide enhanced value to our members and truly represent the New York City Metro region, we needed to come together," says Audra Hession, IABC New York Tristate Area Chapter President. "The combination of our chapters creates a structurally sound, fiscally strong and talent rich organization that geographically represents the corporations, not-for-profits, academic institutions and municipalities of our business region."

"Never has the role of business communicators been more important as we assist business leaders, media and the public in navigating the complexities and challenges of today's global society," says Danielle Bond, Chair, IABC International Executive Board. "As the media and communications hub of the world, the New York Tristate Region is incredibly important to furthering the mission of IABC. We are excited to bring these chapters together to create a powerhouse of communications professionals."

The newly merged chapter will offer expanded networking opportunities, educational resources, and training and development initiatives focused on helping its members, regardless of their career stage, develop new skills and expand their professional and personal networks.

Additionally, IABC New York Tristate Chapter is hosting World Conference June 26-29 at the Marriott Marquis Times Square. It is IABC's first in-person conference in more than two years and has been reimagined to meet the needs of today's communication professionals. Association members and non-members can connect with peers from around the globe, learn from industry experts during exceptional sessions, and garner knowledge that elevates their career and organization.

The existing New York Chapter Board of Directors assumes responsibility for managing the chapter and furthering IABC's mission in the region. The chapter is currently recruiting volunteers to fill the positions of Vice President, Program Development and Vice President, Partnerships. Email admin@iabcny.com to inquire about these opportunities.

Setting a standard of excellence since 1970, the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) is a global industry association with a network of 12,000 members in more than 80 countries. IABC delivers on the Global Standard in communication through its educational offerings, certification, awards program, resource library, and annual World Conference. Its mission is to meet the professional development and networking needs of its members, champion effective business communication practices via its Code of Ethics and elevate the authority of the profession.

