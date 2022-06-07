Eastern Gateway Community College Launches Cannabis Certificates to Meet Demand for Educated Workforce

STEUBENVILLE and YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Eastern Gateway Community College, in collaboration with Green Flower, announced the addition of three cannabis certificates designed to provide industry-recognized skills training for those interested in a cannabis career.

Cannabis is the fastest growing industry in America, according to Business Wire and others. Green Flower, the leader in cannabis education, will offer Eastern Gateway learners the opportunity to earn Certificates of Achievement covering advanced dispensary associate skills training, cannabis manufacturing, and cultivation.

"We are excited to offer this new opportunity in an emerging industry that many Ohioans are eager to get involved in," said Eastern Gateway President Michael Geoghegan. "Partnering with Green Flower, a trusted leader in cannabis education, will offer a gateway for our learners to accelerate their career."

"Green Flower is thrilled to partner with EGCC to offer these three cannabis industry training courses to their students. Serving the Ohio River Valley and beyond for more than 50 years, EGCC's commitment to accessible, high quality education through student-focused programs is a perfect fit for our cannabis education goals," said Daniel Kalef, Green Flower's Vice President of Higher Education.

Each certificate program takes 8-weeks to complete and is offered fully online. Students can register and begin courses at any time. Upon certificate completion, graduates will have access to Green Flower's employer network. Courses cost $900 and are now open for enrollment.

These courses will be non-credit and offered through Eastern Gateway's Career Accelerator department. These courses are not Title IV eligible, nor will they be covered as part of Eastern Gateway's Gateway Guarantee or free college benefit programs. Learners will earn a Certificate of Achievement to demonstrate their successful completion of the courses and will have access to job placement services through Green Flower.

For more information on Eastern Gateway's certificate programs, please visit cannabis education.egcc.edu .

About Eastern Gateway Community College

Since welcoming its first 320 students in the fall of 1968, as Jefferson County Technical Institute, Eastern Gateway Community College remains steadfast in its principle that a community college must always respond to the educational, economic and social needs of those it serves. For more than 50 years, the institution has evolved from a technical college focused on workforce training to a community college serving two campuses in four counties in the Ohio River Valley, adding a growing national online program of students in all 50 states.

Eastern Gateway Community College is proud to educate Ohio's 21st Century workforce and its commitment ensuring a quality higher education is within reach of anyone willing to invest the time and effort in their future. Its track record of student-centered innovation will continue to break down barriers for working families to earn the degrees they need to be competitive in a fast-changing economy.

About Green Flower

Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.

