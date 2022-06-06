TRASH BUTLER INCREASES UNITS SERVED WITH ASSET LIVING PARTNERSHIP

The brand will provide premium doorstep trash and recycling services to residents.

TAMPA, Fla., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trash Butler, the revolutionary doorstep valet trash service and recycling solution designed for multi-family apartment communities, is now offering its world-class service and competitive terms to Asset Living, which will bring the premium service to more than 175,000 units nationwide.

"We're excited to offer our properties and residents an additional amenity through our new partnership with Trash Butler," said David Walther, Chief Revenue Officer of Asset Living. "This is another available service for our teams to provide residents with the highest quality living experience in the industry."

Asset Living is ranked No. 4 on NMHC's Top Manager List for multi-family living, as a preferred national provider for its more than 175,000 units nationwide. The company was also recently ranked as the eighth largest management company of affordable multi-family properties in the U.S. by the National Affordable Housing Management Association's (NAHMA) 2022 Affordable 100 List and for 11 years in a row, Asset Living has been ranked No. 1 in student housing third-party property management by Student Housing Business. This partnership with Trash Butler will help to keep Asset Living communities clean and sanitary while giving residents the benefits of flexible scheduling for service days on a five-to-seven-night basis.

"We are thrilled to continue expanding our national footprint with this new partnership," said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder of Trash Butler. "Asset Living is an industry leader in multi-family management, and Trash Butler looks forward to increasing the net operating income, asset values, and resident experience at their communities."

Founded in 2013, Trash Butler currently services over 200,000 units across 33 states in the country and is recognized as one of the top national doorstep providers. Trash Butler has made a pledge to donate one meal to U.S. Hunger per month for every unit it services, and this partnership will help provide thousands of additional meals per month.

About Asset Living

Founded in 1986, Asset Living ("Asset") is a Houston-based real estate management firm. With a growing portfolio that includes a multitude of properties across the nation, Asset provides services to a variety of clients that include property management, asset management, receivership, and investment services. Asset is a member of The Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM) and is recognized as an Accredited Management Organization (AMO).

About Trash Butler

Trash Butler was originally founded by the same entrepreneurs who started the established nationally recognized brand, College Hunks Hauling Junk. They currently service over 200,000 units across the United States and have been voted one of the top amenities by residents and property managers. Trash Butler has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, TIME Magazine and CNBC. They are a purpose-driven, values-based, socially conscious, tech-enabled, and results-obsessed enterprise that helps increase apartment NOI and makes residents' lives easier by removing the burden of taking out the trash. Leave the heavy lifting to us so you and your residents can breathe a sigh of relief.

