Pathlock Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlock , the leading provider of access orchestration and application security for critical business applications, is proud to be announced the Market Leader for Zero Trust from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

"We're thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted awards from Cyber Defense Magazine during their 10th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased," said Piyush Pandey, CEO of Pathlock.

Deploying an increasing number of apps (in the cloud, or on-premise) without a coordinated access and controls strategy can result in unintended consequences in terms of potential and actual risk. Without an effective zero-trust program and technology in place, risks can easily and quickly spread from one app to another. Pathlock is a leading vendor for Segregation of Duties (SOD) technology, a cornerstone of Zero Trust, transforming access and permissions through usage-based roles and automated application risk management.

"Pathlock embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

In addition to this award, the company has recently received a Gold Award in the category 'Zero Trust Access' from the Globee® Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards and was named a first place winner in the Hackernoon Startup of the Year Awards. These awards are testament to their outstanding work over the last year and a demonstration of their commitment to revolutionizing the way enterprises secure their sensitive financial and customer data.

This award comes on the heels of Pathlock's recent series of mergers, acquisitions and a $200M capital raise. In May, the company completed mergers with Appsian, the leading provider of ERP data security solutions, and Security Weaver, the leading provider of governance, risk and compliance management (GRCM) software for SAP. Additionally, the newly combined company acquired CSI Tools, a Belgium-based GRCM provider, and Germany-based SAST SOLUTIONS, a holistic solution provider for hardening SAP environments.

Pathlock is the global leader in application governance, risk, and compliance. Our platform protects over 140 enterprise business applications and the critical transactions they power. Our unified application governance solution supports companies on their journey to enforce GRC controls and takes action to prevent loss. Enterprises can manage all aspects of application governance in a single platform, including user provisioning and temporary elevation, ongoing User Access Reviews, control testing, transaction monitoring, and audit preparation. Global 2000 companies rely on Pathlock to protect their critical digital assets from financial, operational, regulatory and security threats, ensuring corporate compliance and improving performance. Our customers have saved millions in employee productivity, labor costs, audit fees and data loss prevention.

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

