GLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY, INC. HAS RECEIVED A COMMITMENT TO SUPPLY GREEN HYDROGEN FOR ITS PYROLYSIS PROJECTS WORLDWIDE

HOUSTON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Clean Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK: GCEI) has received a commitment from Black & Veatch, a Tier 1 Engineering, Procurement and Construction Company ("EPC"). For over 50 years, Black & Veatch has developed and delivered hydrogen production projects using various generation technologies and is a global leader in hydrogen project development. Global Clean Energy will be using Green Hydrogen (hydrogen generated by renewable energy powered hydrolysis) to offset our future plant's grid electricity demand.

Further, Global Clean Energy is negotiating the terms of hiring Black & Veatch as its EPC contractor. The decision to hire Black & Veatch was based on their first project assignment completed for Global Clean Energy, its experience and shared goals to provide clean energy without harming the environment and the worldwide coverage Black & Veatch provides.

Global Clean Energy continues working to become the world leader in waste to fuel and recovered carbon black production from tires. The addition of Black & Veatch, with their vast knowledge of waste to fuels projects and world-wide coverage is another important step toward reaching our goal of building a portfolio of waste tires to fuels and recovered carbon black (rCB) projects throughout the world…a mission that has taken over five years of devotion and effort from our dedicated Global Clean Energy's team in order to reach this milestone.

"GCE is thrilled to be working with Black & Veatch. We are confident by adding their expertise to our team's efforts, we will succeed at the very highest levels" says Steven R. Mann, CEO Global Clean Energy, Inc., "We believe the time is right, under the current economic market and energy conditions, Green Energy investments will remain very attractive to the investment community. With the U.S. rapidly becoming the number one energy producer in the world, the momentum of investment capital and investor interest in Green Energy projects will remain strong for many years to come."

Statements in this release may be regarded, in certain instances, as "forward-looking statements" pursuant to certain sections of the Securities Act 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act 1934, respectively. "Forward-looking statements" are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made, and involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated, including, but not limited to delays, difficulties, changed strategies, or unanticipated factors or circumstances affecting Global Clean Energy Inc. and its business. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will ever prove to be accurate, and readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements contained herein. Global Clean Energy Inc. will not republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

