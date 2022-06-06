Covering faith: How journalists can build trust in their community

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 75 percent of Americans say religion is an important part of their lives . How do these Americans see themselves and their faith reflected in news coverage? What does reporting on faith get right and wrong? How do editors and reporters think about who they're reaching with these stories and who they've lost? And how might this coverage build trust in journalism among communities who have been historically misrepresented?

Registration is open for this program , which will take place on Friday, June 24 at 11:30 a.m. ET. Participants will learn:

How journalists of faith navigate challenges from inside their newsrooms and from inside their faith communities

Whose faith is centered in coverage and whose is marginalized, mischaracterized, or misunderstood

Which best practices can help extend our community's understanding of itself

The program will also surface suggestions for covering people of faith and faith practices in ways that broaden reach and build credible connections in the communities journalists serve.

Panelists include:

Dawn Araujo-Hawkins , news editor at Christian Century; vice president at Religion News Association , news editor at Christian Century; vice president at Religion News Association

Alison Bethel , vice president of corps excellence at Report for America , vice president of corps excellence at Report for America

Sarah Breger , editor at Moment Magazine , editor at Moment Magazine

McKay Coppins , staff writer at The Atlantic , staff writer at The Atlantic

Richard Flory , executive director at USC Center for Religion and Civic Culture , executive director atCenter for Religion and Civic Culture

Aysha Khan , journalist and Harvard Divinity School student , journalist andstudent

Holly Meyer , religion news editor at The Associated Press , religion news editor at The Associated Press

Bill Mitchell , publisher, CEO, and president at the National Catholic Reporter , publisher, CEO, and president at the National Catholic Reporter

Paul O'Donnell , editor-in-chief at Religion News Service , editor-in-chief at Religion News Service

The conversation will be moderated by Julie Moos, the Institute's Executive Director, and is supported by an operational grant from the Deseret Management Corporation.

About the Institute

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest.

