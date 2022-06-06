Cascade Moon 15 Year Old Emerges as One of the Only Available Barrel Proof Spirits Under 40% ABV

TULLAHOMA, Tenn., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To many whisky aficionados, the term "Barrel Proof" is synonymous with high proof, premium whisky offerings, regarded for their quality. Today, Cascade Hollow Distilling Co.'s General Manager and Distiller Nicole Austin is challenging that perception with the release of Cascade Moon 15 Year Old Barrel Proof, which is launching in select U.S. markets this month.

Cascade Moon Proves Quality Is Not Inherently Tied To Proof With Launch Of 15 Year Old Spirit (PRNewswire)

The new Cascade Moon offering is a pleasant, sophisticated spirit that originally entered the barrel at 115 proof, where it was aged for 15 years in Cascade Hollow's single story rickhouses. As a result of the curious conditions experienced by these barrels, the proof of the offering dropped to 79.8, below the minimum standard to be classified as a whisky.

Since the line's inception in 2020, the mission of the Cascade Moon Series has been to further conversations around the American whisky category while bringing consumers a variety of beautiful and small-batch liquids. As a surprise twist on barrel proof, this Cascade Moon release offers drinkers a unique tasting experience by bringing a barrel proof spirit distilled by grain to consumers and providing an opportunity for more discussion around the relationship between proof and quality in the category.

"With each Cascade Moon release, I've had the chance to share a variety of different offerings based on my inspirations at the time," said Austin. "One thing that drew me toward releasing something like Cascade Moon 15 Year Old Barrel Proof is how it perfectly demonstrates the balance of approachability and quality possible with a lower proof spirit. I hope this release helps change the way the category perceives lower proof spirits, while also providing whisky fans with access to an elegant spirit."

Cascade Moon 15 Year Old Barrel Proof is a complex and sophisticated spirit with a surprising depth of character. This intricate liquid offers an aromatic and tropical nose, with a finish of leather and oak and can best be enjoyed neat or on the rocks.

The release of Cascade Moon 15 Year Old Barrel Proof comes off the heels of Cascade Moon 13 Year Old Rye winning Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition last month. Overall, the Cascade Moon Series pays homage to the distillery's history, while continuing to set the tone for the future of the whisky category. Starting now, Cascade Moon will be available in select markets for consumers to purchase for a limited time at a suggested retail price of $124.99.

As with all whiskies in the Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. family, your friends at Cascade Hollow encourage you to sip this new offering the same way it's made – slowly and responsibly.

