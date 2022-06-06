Beltone Celebrates Being Independent Together at 2022 National Meeting

Beltone reunited with its nationwide network for a multi-day event filled with education, collaboration and celebration

GLENVIEW, Ill. , June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beltone, winner of Newsweek's "Best in Hearing Care Retailers", reunited its nationwide network of independent owners and hearing care practitioners at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort in Orlando for its 2022 National Meeting held May 19-21. The theme of this year's three-day event was centered around being "Independent Together" to celebrate the collaboration and achievements of Beltone's independent network of businesses.

The meeting kicked off with the annual Beltone golf tournament and was followed by inspiring opening remarks from Beltone leadership, including President, Mike Halloran, and VP of Sales, Kevin Conners, as they welcomed back the Beltone family after a three-year hiatus. CEO of GN Hearing, (Beltone's parent company) Gitte P. Aabo, and GN Hearing President of North America, Scott Davis, also stopped by for a fireside-style chat about the changes coming to the industry and how GN will approach them.

Day two was filled with education, inspiration, collaborative breakout sessions and a Partner Pavilion full of exhibitors demonstrating their innovative hearing care products and service offerings. During the general session, Beltone's VP of Marketing, Dan McCoy, provided an interactive talk on the importance of the customer experience and new marketing tools that generate leads for Beltone offices nationwide. He was followed by members of the International Hearing Society (IHS), including several Beltone owners, who shared the advantages of being part of IHS. Attendees were then treated to keynote speaker Bonnie Blair, a retired American Olympic Gold Medalist Speed Skater, who delivered an encouraging speech with important takeaways about what success means.

Owners and HCPs were recognized that evening at the Awards Celebration. The Beltone President's Cup, the highest honor bestowed, was presented to 2019's President's Cup recipient David Kimbel, from Bowling Green, KY; 2020's President Cup recipient Dr. Lesley Kirby, from Florence, SC; and 2021's President Cup recipient Brian Snowden, from Charlotte, NC. The President's Cup award recognizes individuals who consistently provide a high standard of patient care within the communities they serve. Beltone service awards were also given out to individuals who have been part of the Beltone network for 25 years or more, including Adolfo Villarreal for 25 years, Joyce Fried for 35 years, Marsha Mattingly for 45 years, and Craig Culver for 50 years of commitment to Beltone and the hearing impaired.

"It was so wonderful to be back together as the Beltone family after so many years apart," said Halloran. "When you join Beltone, you no longer do business alone. Our network is 'Independent Together,' with the backing of Beltone corporate and a network of owners that understand and support each other."

The final day featured a discussion with Beltone's VP of Operations, Ron Gleitman, who highlighted the tools Beltone provides to its network to help them be more successful in both patient care and business. Halloran and Director of Dispenser Relations, Roberta Miller, who has been with Beltone for 59 years, helped close out the event, leaving attendees with invaluable takeaways to bring back to their practices to continue to provide the best hearing care to their patients while helping their business succeed. Check out a video recap here.

Those looking to make a difference in people's lives and who are interested in joining Beltone's collaborative, supportive and amazing network of independent owners and HCPs can visit www.beltone.com/careers to learn more about current opportunities available, including owning a Beltone practice.

About Beltone

Beltone is the nation's leading hearing care retailer and has remained the most trusted hearing care provider for over 80 years. With over 1,500 Beltone locations nationwide, you can expect this level of personalized service wherever you go. Proudly part of the GN Group, Beltone continues to focus on the needs of our patients through the research and development of innovative new hearing technologies and extensive training and continuing education for our hearing care professionals to allow you to hear what truly matters the most. To learn more, please visit www.beltone.com.

