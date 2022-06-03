Greenidge Generation Provides Statement Regarding New York Legislation Limiting Certain Proof of Work Cryptocurrency Datacenters

Greenidge New York Facility Unaffected by Legislation

Operations Will Continue Uninterrupted

FAIRFIELD, Conn., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) ("Greenidge"), a vertically integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company, today issued the following statement regarding New York State Senate Bill S6486D which was approved by the New York State Legislature.

Greenidge Statement:

"The bill language plainly states, and the bill's original sponsor has confirmed, that the legislation will not apply to Greenidge's operations. Should the legislation be signed into law, our fully permitted power generation and cryptocurrency data center in Dresden, NY will continue to operate without interruption.

"Specifically, Section 7 of the bill text reads: 'This act shall take effect immediately and shall apply to all permits or renewal applications filed after such date.'

"Greenidge's renewal application was filed on March 5, 2021 and the application was formally recognized by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation in 2021. Greenidge's New York facility would therefore not be impacted by this bill."

Comments from the bill's original sponsor, Assemblymember Anna Kelles to the Wall Street Journal on April 22,2022:

"Dr. Kelles's bill would for two years prohibit the issuance or renewal of air quality permits for the purpose of crypto mining. The Greenidge plant would be grandfathered in, she said."

News report from Politico New York on May 19, 2022:

"The bill, which has passed the Assembly and needs approval in the state Senate, where a broader prohibition passed last year, will not affect Greenidge…"

About Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) is a vertically integrated cryptocurrency data center and power generation company. Greenidge is committed to 100% carbon-neutral data center operations at all of its locations by utilizing low-carbon sources of energy and offsetting its carbon footprint.

