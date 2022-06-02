UroViu Corp Announces Partnership with UroGPO

LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UroViu Corp (uroviu.com), the developer of the world's only totally self-contained and highly portable Single-Use Cystoscopy platform, is pleased to announce today that it is now an Endoscopy Partner with UroGPO. As an Endoscopy Partner, UroViu's Always Ready Cystoscopy platform will now be available to UroGPO's 700+ member urology practices across the United States.

"UroGPO is happy to announce a new partnership with our membership," said Palmer DePetro, Senior Director, Contracting at Specialty Networks. "UroViu cystoscopy devices provide a cost-effective, single-use, and time-saving solution members have been requesting to add to our portfolio. This is a win for our members as it gives them a single-use cystoscopy option that is safe and reliable for their patients."

As part of the relationship with UroGPO, UroViu will provide UroGPO members with preferential pricing for its single-use cystoscopy platform. Single-use cystoscopy is a safe and reliable alternative to traditional reusable cystoscopes which must be cleaned and sanitized after every use. The difficulty of servicing traditional cystoscopes has led to close FDA scrutiny due to cross-contamination risks. UroViu's single-use cystoscopy platform ranging from the 12-Fr diagnostic semi rigid cystoscope, a 14-Fr injection cystoscope with integrated needle for drug delivery to a 16-Fr flexible, deflectable, and rotatable cystoscope, eliminate those risks.

"The partnership with UroGPO provides access to UroViu's largest market segment, representing a significant business opportunity," says Bruce OuYang, Ph.D., UroViu's Founder and CEO. "By leveraging the UroGPO partnership, practices will expedite the implementation and use of our devices. Our unique platform helps create efficiencies for practices by eliminating the need for dedicated procedure rooms and reprocessing of traditional scopes thus improving workflow and productivity".

About UroViu

UroViu Corporation's mission is to revolutionize the cystoscopy platform for improved patient care and efficiency with operations in California and Washington and production facilities in Asia. UroViu is the developer of the always-ready cystoscopy platform, a highly portable, self-contained, and versatile single-use cystoscopy solution to meet the needs of Urologists and UroGynecologists. The unique portable platform and product suite are protected by a portfolio of 13 granted and many more pending patents. UroViu's vision is to simplify the scope of patient care.

About UroGPO

UroGPO, a Specialty Networks Company, is the first and largest urology-specific Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) in the United States, comprised of more than 700 of the largest, most progressive independent urology practices in the country. Our membership includes more than 7,500 urology providers, including 4,000 practicing urologists in 3,200 locations spanning 49 states. UroGPO is committed to helping urology groups remain independent by providing them with pre-negotiated purchasing contracts, developing of new revenue streams such as In-Office Dispensing of Oral therapeutics, Clinical Guideline Development, and other resources in all areas of urology. The goals of UroGPO are to build stronger patient relationships by improving patient care, make significant positive impacts on in-practice operational efficiencies and streamline operational costs.

About Specialty Networks

Specialty Networks brings together the functional expertise of UroGPO, GastroGPO, United Rheumatology, PPS Analytics, and SN Research to deliver innovative and meaningful solutions for independent specialty providers. Specialty Networks serves a highly specialized member network of 765+ physician group practices consisting of over 7,700 providers in urology and gastroenterology. Specialty Networks' mission is to help create clinical, economic, and operational value for our members leading to a positive patient impact.

