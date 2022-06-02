Ship, Ship, Hooray! UnCruise UnDad Nominations Are Open Just in Time for Father's Day

A Special Father's Day Celebration Contest Seeks to Inspire Family Connections

JUNEAU, Alaska, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US flagged small ship cruise line is calling all UnDads' as nominations begin today for the UnCruise UnDad search celebrating Father's Day. Nominate your "UnDad" and see them featured in the ultimate UnCruise UnDad Adventure. The #SearchForUnDad nominations are open now through midnight on June 19th. The winner will be announced June 20th through the company's social media accounts.

What makes your UnDad a superhero? That could be anyone, an everyday dad, mentor, teacher, or single mom who brings that superhero effect. Nominate them to win a 7-night adventure cruise. (PRNewswire)

CEO of UnCruise Adventures, Captain Dan Blanchard, states, "One of the greatest joys of my life has been being a father. I want others to experience the closeness I've shared with my kids through nature, adventure, and small ships. The aspirations I set for myself within my company have also been followed by my kids in the maritime industry. What better way to recognize an "UnDad" than to have them enjoy our unmatched experiences onboard?"

The UnCruise UnDad could be anyone. UnDads' are everyday dads, mentors, grandpas, single moms, special teachers - all of those who help raise us and create that superhero effect.

The winner will experience 7-nights on the Columbia and Snake Rivers onboard the small ship, Wilderness Legacy. The company's 86 guest adventure vessel with onboard hot tub, workout gear, lounge, bar and all adventure gear. Winners will hike dramatic landscapes, kayak through canyons, and enjoy culinary delights with daily adventure. Plus receive an UnDad gear package from our online gift shop, a total value of $11,500.

Follow our nomination guidelines:

Must enter with our online form

Must include a minimum of one photo

Must include social media handles where applicable

Must include 150 – 500 words on why this UnDad would be the ideal winner

Earn extra points by posting your entry in social media with #SearchForUnDad

Full details on the #SearchForUnDad nominations are available on the UnCruise Adventures entry page.

Find more adventures at uncruise.com. Book with our adventure specialists directly at sales@uncruise.com, 888-862-8881, or contact your travel advisor for more on how to reserve your UnCruise Adventure.

Your Health & Wellbeing

To ensure the health and safety of our guests and crew, UnCruise Adventures has implemented a requirement for fully vaccinated cruises and additional safety and sanitary measure onboard all of its vessels. Safe distancing will also be adhered to wherever possible, particularly at check-in and boarding and where not possible, with masks required when not physically distanced. The company's updated vaccine policy and travel resources can be found on the website uncruise.com.

About UnCruise Adventures

UnCruise Adventures' is a responsible travel and adventure leader in the small boat industry. They operate boutique yachts and small boats carrying 22-86 guests on voyages in Alaska, Hawaiian Islands, Mexico's Sea of Cortés, Columbia & Snake Rivers, coastal Washington, Galápagos, Costa Rica, Panama, Belize, and Colombia. UnCruise Adventures was picked as the top adventure cruise line by Cruise Critic. Travel & Leisure readers also named UnCruise Adventures in its World's Best Awards and its list of top 10 small ship ocean cruise lines three years in a row. UnCruise Adventures is a member of the Adventure Travel Trade Association.

