In partnership with Galaxis, Sci-Fi artists of Magic The Gathering & Dungeons and Dragons are to release their very own Sci-Fi Fantasy NFT!

In partnership with Galaxis, Sci-Fi artists of Magic The Gathering & Dungeons and Dragons are to release their very own Sci-Fi Fantasy NFT!

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoltán Boros and Gábor Szikszai, two Hungarian-born fantasy and sci-fi illustrators, will launch their first NFT collection Girls, Robots, Dragons, which uses the latest dynamic NFT technology from Galaxis, to build bridges to their fans.

Robots, Girls, and Dragons NFTs are set to take the Sci-Fi Fantasy world by storm on June 7th! (PRNewswire)

Galaxis founder, András Kristóf, stated recently that "NFT technology can help artists and celebrities speak directly to their fans. In turn, digital technology can help artworks reach art creators directly, bypassing the complicated channels that have been in place until now. This is the aim behind the current spectacular collection at Galaxis, which will be launched in June under the title Girls, Robots, Dragons."

The Girls, Robots, and Dragons collection is comprised of 9,000 double-sided NFT collectibles that consist of premium fantasy (and sci-fi) artwork. The NFTs are diversified versions of the 15 unique GRD characters (5 girls, 5 robots, 5 dragons) and exist on the Ethereum blockchain. Some exciting pieces are already available to view on the collection page.

In addition to Robots, Girls, and Dragons' unique digital artwork, GRD NFT owners can also gain access to exclusive Boros - Szikszai original paintings, numbered prints, and redeemables.

A few lucky holders will even get a chance to join online meetings to chat with the artists!

Don't miss out on your chance at your very own Girls, Robots, and Dragon NFT! We expect the first set of 3,000 GRD NFTs to sell-out fast! The lucky GRD fans to mint the first 3,000 GRD cards will receive $DUST utility tokens, over one year, equal to the price of minting a GRD NFT.

Register for RGD's pre-sale by June 3rd to receive early access to mint on June 6th and a reduced mint price of 0.06 ETH! Public sale will be live June 7th following the 24-hour pre-sale window.

Presale Registration & Complete Mint Details: https://www.premint.xyz/grd/

About Zoltán Boros and Gábor Szikszai

In their younger years, Zoltán Boros and Gábor Szikszai established their international careers in Budapest at a fantasy book publisher. Since then, Boros & Szikszai have been based in the US and have worked for some of the world's most famous game companies, from Blizzard to Niantic. They've drawn and painted card decks for Magic the Gathering, monsters for Diablo, and illustrations for Dungeons and Dragons. Few know that many of the best-known graphics for World of Warcraft and Star Wars were also created by this dynamic duo.

About Galaxis

Galaxis, a Singapore-based tech company founded by András Kristóf, entered the NFT market in 2021 with its innovative solutions under the name Ether.cards. Galaxis provides a platform-as-a-service system that enables any creative person on the internet to use NFTs to grow and engage their own community and monetize their own creativity. In its first year, the company worked with celebrities such as Mike Tyson, Steve Aoki, Dirty Robot, and up-and-coming basketball player LaMelo Ball.

LEARN MORE:

GRD Website GRD Twitter GRD Discord

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Galaxis