FNB Hires Cassandra Cooper as Manager of Diversity and Inclusion

PITTSBURGH, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) and its banking subsidiary, First National Bank, announced the hiring of Cassandra Cooper as Manager of Diversity and Inclusion (D&I). In this role, Cooper works closely with FNB's leadership team, Diversity Council and lines of business on the ongoing strategic development and execution of the Company's internal and customer- and community-facing D&I efforts.

In addition, Cooper serves as an advisor to ensure D&I is a key consideration in the development of Bank products, services, initiatives and programs. She reports to Brent Semachko, who recently was promoted to Director of Corporate Responsibility.

"To best serve our customers, communities and team members, it is critical that we continue finding new and innovative ways to advance our long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion within our Company and in the regions where we operate," said Vincent J. Delie Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "Cassandra's experience with diversity and inclusion efforts and as a strategic business partner will help ensure we are continuing to develop initiatives and elevate opportunities that support inclusion in all that we do."

Cooper emphasized FNB's overarching commitment to corporate responsibility, including D&I, as a factor in her decision to join the Company. She added, "FNB's dedication to promoting inclusion and socioeconomic equality is evident in its products and services, culture and community involvement, and I look forward to taking an active role in continuing this important work."

Cooper brings nearly two decades of experience to her new role, having most recently served as Manager of the Center for Engagement and Inclusion at UPMC. She has held positions with several financial institutions as well. Cooper earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from Duquesne University, where she has been teaching business and leadership courses as an adjunct faculty member since 2007. She is a certified strategic Human Resources Business Partner and speaks on the topic of diversity and inclusion at national and regional levels.

More information about FNB's commitment to inclusion, diversity and equity can be found on FNB's website and in its Corporate Responsibility Report.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of $42 billion and more than 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

