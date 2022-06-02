CRES Statement on Announcement of the Energy, Climate, and Conservation Task Force's Climate Agenda

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heather Reams, president of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES), today released the following statement in response to the announcement of the first of the Energy, Climate, and Conservation Task Force's six part policy agenda:

(PRNewsfoto/Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions) (PRNewswire)

"Since its inception, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy's Energy, Climate, and Conservation Task Force, under the leadership of Rep. Garret Graves, has brought a needed conservative perspective and voice to America's clean energy and environmental policy. The release of the Task Force's six-part policy strategy underscores what is fundamental to conservative principles— invest in America, unlock American resources, lower costs for American families, enhance our national security, and reduce global emissions.

"While the Biden administration continues to stand in the way of domestic production, Americans are left with high prices at the gas pump and supermarket. And because these commodities are being produced in less carbon efficient nations, global emissions go up. Decreasing our nation's dependence on Russia and China and investing in U.S. innovation are the building blocks to a better America. It's time we cut away the Washington red tape that stifles American growth, hurts American families, and increases global emissions. The policies put forth by the Republican Climate Task Force aim to do just that."

CRES Forum's white paper series "Understanding the Facts"—which examines solutions to America's most critical energy and environment issues—aligns with many policy proposals included in the Task Force's climate agenda.

Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES) engages Republican policymakers and the public about responsible, conservative solutions to address our nation's energy, economic, and environmental security while increasing America's competitive edge. For more information, visit https://cresenergy.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions