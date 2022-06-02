CNO Financial Group Names Brian Schneider Chief Risk Officer

CARMEL, Ind., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announced today the appointment of Brian Schneider as vice president, enterprise risk management (ERM) and chief risk officer (CRO), effective immediately. Schneider reports to Chief Actuary Karen DeToro, who had previously served as the company's chief risk officer since June 2020.

As chief risk officer, Schneider is responsible for the overall risk management strategy for CNO. Working closely with company leadership, he leads practices related to risk governance, business continuity management, model governance, as well as strategic and emerging risk management.

"Brian brings an abundance of insurance risk expertise to help us continue to execute against our strategic priorities," said DeToro. "Maintaining and further developing our robust risk management capabilities are fundamental to CNO's continued growth and the delivery on our commitments to our various stakeholders. Brian's exceptional expertise across all risk disciplines will further enhance CNO's strong risk management capabilities."

Schneider joined CNO in 2021 as vice president, enterprise risk management. Before joining CNO, he served as director of ERM at CNA Insurance, where he was responsible for enterprise-level risk identification, assessment, monitoring, and reporting. Schneider has also held various risk management and insurance and consulting roles at Liberty Mutual, GCM Grosvenor and Navigant Consulting.

Schneider earned both his Bachelor of Science in finance and a Master of Business Administration in finance and strategic management from the University of Illinois. He holds the associate in risk management (ARM-E) designation.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $35 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 4,400 exclusive agents and 4,700 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

