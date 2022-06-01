WOMAN-OWNED CHEMIST SPIRITS SHINES AS THE OFFICIAL GIN OF THE 49th DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS

Handcrafted spirits from Asheville elevate daytime television's biggest event

ASHEVILLE, N.C., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominees attending the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards will celebrate one of the industry's biggest nights on Friday, June 24, in Los Angeles with handcrafted gin from Chemist Spirits, an artisan Prohibition-era distillery located in the heart of downtown Asheville, North Carolina.

Chemist Spirits has been named the official gin of the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards. (PRNewswire)

Woman-owned Chemist Spirits based in Asheville, North Carolina is the official gin of the Daytime Emmy Awards.

"Women are such a large part of the Daytime Emmy Awards. As a female-founded and owned spirits brand, Chemist is proud to be the official gin of the 2022 ceremony," said Debbie Word, who established Chemist Spirits in 2018 alongside her daughter, Danielle Donaldson, who is a chemist by training.

Word is one of the few female distillery founders in the United States. According to industry data, less than 19% of American distillers are female and only 2% of distilleries are owned by women. Word and Donaldson aim to challenge the industry norm by growing their business and mentoring other women and minority groups in the distilling profession.

"Our goal is to help more women and people of color to join the distilling community to make it stronger and more inclusive," says Word, who hosts women's entrepreneurial events at Chemist Spirits and is a member of the Distilled Spirits Council. "We plan to use the spotlight as the official gin of the Daytime Emmy Awards to help advance this conversation on the national stage."

Chemist Spirits is the recipient of multiple accolades, including winning Double Gold at the Women's Wine and Spirits Awards in London, Best In Class at the Berlin International Spirit Awards, and Double Gold at the John Barleycorn Awards. Chemist's American Gin was also chosen as the 'Gin of the Month' for the popular Craft Gin Club of London.

For Word, spotlighting the art and science of distilling at the Daytime Emmy Awards complements the ceremony's celebration of the television arts and sciences.

"Every bottle of Chemist Spirits represents an amazing balance that takes a lot of time, patience, and understanding of the art and science of distilling to actually achieve," says Word. "At the end of the night, we look forward to seeing the nominees and their guests toast their achievements with Chemist Spirits gin to celebrate this incredible evening, and we hope our message of female ownership and inclusivity resonates throughout the event."

Chemist Spirits gin will also be featured in the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards gift bag.

About the Daytime Emmy Awards

The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, and legal/courtroom programs. This year's show will be presented live at 9 PM EDT (replay at 9 PM PDT) on Friday, June 24, on the CBS Television Network and streamed on Paramount+.

About NATAS

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is a service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational, and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy Awards for News & Documentary, Sports, Daytime, and Children's & Family programming, as well as achievements in television Technology & Engineering.

NATAS membership consists of more than 18,000 broadcast and media professionals represented in 19 regional chapters across the country. Beyond awards, NATAS has extensive educational programs including regional student television and its Student Award for Excellence and the National Student Production Awards for outstanding journalistic work by high school students, as well as scholarships, publications, and major activities for both industry professionals and the viewing public.

About Chemist Spirits

Founded in 2018, Chemist Spirits is distilled and hand-crafted in Asheville, North Carolina. Located in the heart of downtown, Chemist is a fully operational distillery and features a three-level speakeasy, Antidote, on site. Founded by distiller Debbie Word, Chemist produces artisan gin, whiskey and a variety of small-batch spirits using local botanicals and drawing inspiration from pioneering tastemakers in the food and beverage industry. Chemist Spirits was created to honor the real-life chemists and pharmacists who kept distilling alive during Prohibition. These complex and captivating products create an authentic taste of old-world distilling, encasing meticulous skill and knowledge in each bottle to provide a cure for the common cocktail. www.chemistspirits.com | Instagram @ChemistSpirits

Contact: Valerie Pascoe

Chemist Spirits Public Relations

valerie@chemistspirits.com

864.230.4791

Debbie Word, founder of Chemist Spirits in Asheville, North Carolina, is one of the few female distillery owners in the United States. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chemist Spirits