Unit4 Announces Acquisition of Scanmarket

The combination will deliver a full Source-to-Pay procurement journey tailored for the needs of midmarket organizations

LONDON , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for mid-market people-centric organizations, has today entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Scanmarket, a global vendor of cloud Source-to-Contract software. With Scanmarket, a privately-held company founded in 1999 and headquartered in Denmark, Unit4 will now be able to provide organizations with a unified Source-to-Pay journey, building on its existing ERP and Procure-to-Pay (P2P) offerings.

(PRNewsfoto/Unit4) (PRNewswire)

Scanmarket's suite of solutions extends Unit4's transactional procurement functionality (P2P), with the acquisition bringing additional capabilities in strategic procurement including sourcing, spend analytics, supplier management and contract lifecycle management. Customers include Emirates Flight Catering, NatWest, ISS Facility Services, MacMillan Cancer Support and Kärcher.

As the Office of the CFO has moved beyond the back office due to expansion in functional remit, increasing demands for analysis and planning, and the ability to drive greater business value, process automation and data-driven insights provide further control and understanding of company operations. This happens through a single lens, with a view to optimizing resources, delivering greater employee efficiency and satisfaction through intuitive, purpose-built technology, and driving performance optimization.

As well as supporting Unit4's growth ambitions, this deal marks a significant investment in the company's ERP solution, and will enable customers to gain deeper insight into their spend, to manage suppliers and contracts better and realise savings on procurement, with an enhanced customer experience.

Mike Ettling, CEO, Unit4, said, "We are delighted to have added Scanmarket to the Unit4 portfolio. Their market-leading global strategic procurement capabilities and cloud-based solutions are trusted by 324 customers, across more than 85 countries, and have received strong recognition from industry analysts, such as Gartner, Info-Tech Research Group and SpendMatters. As well as a great technology fit, both organisations are culturally similar in that we have developed our solutions with users and people at the centre of what we do, so we are excited to welcome the Scanmarket team to Unit4."

Betina Nygaard, CEO of Scanmarket added "Scanmarket is all about people so, when considering this deal, finding a buyer who is a cultural match was of the utmost importance. People centricity is also key to Unit4 and, not only that, the company shares our core values.

Our team has been fundamental in getting us to where we are today, and Unit4 clearly recognizes the quality and skills of our colleagues. In addition, both companies are focused on digitalisation and, in the case of Scanmarket, centred on transforming the procurement function through best of breed source-to-contract capabilities while effectively managing governance, risk and compliance. The combination of Unit4 and Scanmarket will deliver a comprehensive Source-to-Pay solution and bring added value for midmarket and enterprise organizations across both upstream and downstream procurement. "

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Unit4

Unit4's next-generation enterprise solutions power many of the world's most people-centric mid-market organizations. Our state-of-the-art cloud platform, ERPx, brings together the capabilities of Financials, Procurement, Project Management, HR and FP&A onto a unified cloud platform that shares real-time information and is designed with a powerful, people-centric approach, so employees can benefit from better insight and become more effective and increasingly engaged. It supports rapid and continuous change while delivering individualized fit for customers at scale, delivering the right tools to unify the processes across their organization, and connect their people. Unit4 serves more than 6,000 customers globally including, Bravida, Havas, Migros Aare, Americares, Save the Children International, Action against Hunger, Metro Vancouver, Forest Research, Southampton City Council, Selkirk College, FTI Consulting, and Surrey County Council.

For more information please visit https://www.unit4.com/, follow us on Twitter @Unit4global , or visit our LinkedIn page

About Scanmarket

Scanmarket is a source-to-contract (S2C) software provider that develops advanced functionalities in an effortless design. Our S2C solution is attuned to meet the needs of procurement, legal, and finance professionals with applications for strategic sourcing, contract lifecycle management, and third-party risk management. We take ownership of customer success with experts at your fingertips to drive user adoption. Digitalize your business with technology that is built to be used. Read more at scanmarket.com

About Verdane

Verdane is a specialist growth equity investment firm that partners with tech-enabled and sustainable European businesses to help them reach the next stage of international growth. Verdane can invest as a minority or majority investor, either in single companies or through portfolios of companies, and looks to deploy behind three core themes; the Digital Consumer, Software Everywhere and Sustainable Society. Verdane funds hold over €4 billion in total commitments and have made over 135 investments in fast-growing businesses since 2003. Verdane's team of over 100 investment professionals and operating experts, based out of Berlin, Copenhagen, Helsinki, London, Oslo and Stockholm, is dedicated to being the preferred growth partner to tech-enabled and sustainable businesses in Europe.

More info: www.verdane.com

Follow Verdane on LinkedIn

Media Contact:

Lisa Stassoulli

Global Communications Manager, Unit4

Mobile: +44(0)7870 916827

Lisa.Stassoulli@unit4.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Unit4