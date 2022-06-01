The Driehaus Museum is commemorating its 14th birthday on June 25th with a party for the public, featuring music, film, and a classic car

CHICAGO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Richard H. Driehaus Museum is pleased to announce the June 25th celebration of its "First 14," its 14th birthday since its opening in 2008. It will be the first event held in the historic 1926 John B. Murphy Memorial Auditorium since the Museum acquired it earlier this year.

(PRNewsfoto/The Richard H. Driehaus Museum) (PRNewswire)

Reginald R. Robinson, a 2004 winner of the John D. & Catherine T. MacArthur Award for his innovative ragtime piano works and music research, will play a program including music from his critically renowned album, "Man Out of Time." After a brief intermission, the Museum will show the 1916 Charlie Chaplin short comedic silent film, The Rink, with Robinson accompanying on piano. The icing on the cake? A vintage car from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection on view to transport you back to the 1920s. Doors open at 5:00 pm and the event is expected to run from 5:30 pm until 6:30 pm. Admission to the Museum that day is included in the ticket price.

14 years ago this spring, the Museum opened in the historic 1883 Nickerson Mansion at Wabash and Erie just steps away from the Magnificent Mile. Philanthropist Richard H. Driehaus acquired the building as a gift to the City of Chicago and oversaw an award-winning five-year restoration that fully preserved the building to its Gilded Age splendor. In 2022, the Museum ushered in its next chapter when it purchased the Murphy Auditorium, designed by the Chicago architectural firm of Marshall and Fox. "Just as the Murphy heralded a new era for its then owners, the American College of Surgeons, our acquisition boldly positions the Museum as a new center for cultural learning for all of Chicago,' said Executive Director Anna Musci. "This event celebrates the unforgettable works of architecture, design, music, and film produced during the Gilded Age and post-war era of the properties that make up the new Driehaus Museum campus."

About the Richard H. Driehaus Museum

https://driehausmuseum.org/about/about-the-driehaus-museum

About Reginald Robinson

https://reginaldrrobinson.com/

To Purchase Tickets

https://driehausmuseum.org/programs/detail/the-driehaus-museum-first-14-birthday-party

Address: 40 East Erie Street, Chicago, IL 60611 Phone: (312) 482-8933

Website: driehausmuseum.org

Facebook.com/RHDriehausMuseum

Twitter.com/driehausmuseum

Instagram.com/driehausmuseum

For more information, please contact:

Julie Treumann

jtreumann@driehausmuseum.org

(312) 874 5909

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Richard H. Driehaus Museum