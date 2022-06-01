ASPHALT PAVEMENT ALLIANCE ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2021 PERPETUAL PAVEMENT AWARD: BY PERFORMANCE

ORANGE PARK, Fla., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perpetual Pavement Awards (PPAs) celebrate long-life asphalt pavements. For 2021, a record number of 14 PPAs: By Performance were earned. Engineers at the National Center for Asphalt Technology (NCAT) at Auburn University evaluated the nominations and validated the results.

Fourteen roads recognized as superior long-life asphalt pavements with a 2021 Perpetual Pavement Award: By Performance.

Since the program began in 2001, 170 pavements in 32 U.S. states have been honored with the award. PPAs: By Performance are awarded for high-performing asphalt pavements that are at least 35 years old, have not suffered a structural failure and have an average interval between resurfacing of no less than 13 years. The pavement must demonstrate the characteristics expected from long-life, Perpetual Pavement design: excellence in design, quality in construction, and value to taxpayers.

The 2021 PPA: By Performance winners are:

Alabama Department of Transportation, North Region, for a 42-year-old 4-mile section of U.S. 72 (AL 2) in Jackson County . (ALDOT's 13 th PPA.)

Arkansas Department of Transportation for a 43-year-old 5.38-mile section of AR 9 in Stone County. (ARDOT's 12 h PPA.)

Florida Department of Transportation for a 61-year-old 2.56-mile section of SR 60 in Pinellas County . (FDOT's 12 th PPA.)

Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration for a 48-year-old, 4.99-mile section of I-68 in Allegany County. (MDOT's sixth PPA.)

Mississippi Department of Transportation for a 43-year-old 3.25-mile section of U.S. 82 from Oktibbeha County Line to 0.5 miles east of Catalpa Creek Bridge in Lowndes County. (MDOT's sixth PPA.)

Nebraska Department of Transportation for a 59-year-old 4.68-mile section of N-1 in Cass County. (NDOT's fifth PPA.)

Nevada Department of Transportation for a 41-year-old 2.276-mile section of SR 659, N. McCarran Blvd., from Mae Anne Ave. to N. Virginia St. in Washoe County. (NDOT's first PPA.)

New Jersey Department of Transportation for a 53-year-old 3.3-mile section of I-287 in Morris County. (NJDOT's third PPA.)

Ohio Department of Transportation, District 8, for a 53-year-old 2.64-mile section of I-275 in Hamilton County . (ODOT's sixth PPA.)

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, District 4-0, for a 56-year-old 2.78-mile section of SR 3022 in Luzerne County. (PennDOT's 11th PPA.)

South Carolina Department of Transportation for a 45-year-old 4-mile section of I-95 in Jasper County. (SCDOT's 10th PPA.)

Tennessee Department of Transportation for a 43-year-old 2.55-mile section of SR 50 in Maury County. (TDOT's record-number 17 th PPA).

Texas Department of Transportation for a 48-year-old 8.92-mile section of I-20 in Callahan County. (TxDOT's third PPA.)

Washington State Department of Transportation for a 69-year-old 4.39-mile section of SR 7 in Pierce County . (WSDOT's eighth PPA.)

"One key indicator of quality in construction is a smooth, long-life pavement," said Amy Miller, P.E., National Director of the APA. "Long-life asphalt pavements serve the community, reduce the money needed for maintenance, and conserve raw materials, ultimately leading to a truly sustainable structure that exemplifies the triple bottom line."

