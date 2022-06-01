Accrete Health Partners Acquires Nordic Consulting Partners

Partnership will anchor Accrete's growing portfolio, expand Nordic's health care technology services and accelerate end-to-end efficiencies for patients, providers and health systems.

CINCINNATI, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accrete Health Partners, a strategic holding company that aligns, expands and synergizes digital health services, investments and partnerships, today announced the acquisition of Nordic Consulting Partners, a global health and technology consulting company. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

(PRNewsfoto/Accrete Health Partners) (PRNewswire)

Like Accrete, Nordic strives to make health care easier, bringing deep clinical experience and extensive technical knowledge to clients, helping them harness technology to create healthier systems, businesses and people. Working together, Nordic and Accrete will help clients further achieve their business goals and make novel solutions available to health care consumers at a faster pace.

"This partnership advances Accrete's core objectives of working with industry leaders to pioneer solutions that improve health care quality and cost effectiveness," said Jason Szczuka, who leads the Accrete team. "Technology should be more useful for caregivers and more cost-beneficial for health systems, and Nordic leads the industry in these areas. It will now be positioned to have an even greater impact for its clients."

Launched in May, Accrete is aligning best-in-class digital and technology solutions along a continuum of services that make it easier for health systems to compete in today's market via improved cost-savings and deeper interactions with their local patient populations.

This deal follows a significant year for Nordic, including being named the Best in KLAS Overall IT Services Firm and acquiring S&P Consultants and Bails. Now with more than 1,900 people across the globe, Nordic Global Companies, which also includes Healthtech, has deep expertise in the major EHR and ERP systems on which the health care industry relies – including Epic, Cerner, MEDITECH, and Infor. They also offer a growing suite of solutions and consulting services to solve their client's most pressing issues. With this funding, Nordic plans to invest in building its team, developing new and existing offerings, and expanding its global footprint.

"With the health care industry on the edge of a major transformation, our clients require partners who can anticipate industry trends and adapt to their changing needs," said Jim Costanzo, CEO at Nordic Consulting. "This deal will help us bring our clients innovative solutions at a faster pace and grow our world-class team, so we can better serve them as they navigate the increasingly complex health care industry. We've seen incredible momentum in 2021, and we're excited about continuing that growth as part of Accrete's portfolio."

Nordic was advised by Morgan Lewis and Guggenheim Securities, LLC.

About Accrete Health Partners

Accrete Health Partners is a strategic digital holding company that aligns and unifies leading digital health products, services and technologies through strategic development, investments and partnerships. With a goal to grow through strategic accumulation, Accrete is led by professionals who have the experience and proven understanding of what it takes to use technology, data and digital tools to make health care easier for patients, as well as for health care systems and hospitals. Together, we are unlocking talent and technology synergies to innovate and scale solutions that make a difference in health care. Learn more at Accretedigital.com.

About Nordic Consulting Partners

Nordic is an award-winning global health and technology consulting company that partners with health leaders around the world to create healthier systems, businesses, and people. Together, our global team of more than 1,900 professionals brings decades of experience across our key focus areas of strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, and enterprise technology transformation. Nordic and its network of companies, including Bails, Healthtech, and S&P Consultants, support more than 600 clients in their efforts to harness the power of technology on a global scale. Learn more at Nordicglobal.com.

Media Contacts

Accrete Health Partners

Maureen Richmond

mnrichmond@bsmhealth.org

513-222-3451

Nordic Consulting Partners

Jamie Rismiller

Jamie@allisonpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Accrete Health Partners