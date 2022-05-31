Only 3% of Injectors Meet ExpertInjector.org's Guidelines-- A Vital Program Relaunches to Link Consumers with Qualified Doctors

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 1 million doctors are allowed to perform injectables and fillers in the United States, but only 3% are qualified to be an ExpertInjector. Unfortunately, many people don't realize that virtually any physician can purchase and administer injectables, whether they're properly trained or not.

Only 3% of aesthetic injectors in the United States qualify as an ExpertInjector.

According to The Aesthetic Society's recent statistics, more than 5 million facial injections were performed in the last year. In today's booming, aesthetic-focused climate it's as critical as ever for consumers to have access to the proper tools to vet their injectors and confirm their qualifications and training long before a syringe ever enters the picture.

Social media influence and confusion surrounding which injector qualifications matter most is why The Aesthetic Society, together with its media partner NewBeauty, has relaunched an exciting platform dedicated to educating consumers on the do's and don'ts of cosmetic procedures. ExpertInjector.org serves as the ultimate "Know Before You Go" guide for patients considering injectables and encourages them seek board-certified physicians from the Core Four specialties—plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, oculoplastic surgeons or dermatologists—as they have received the proper training and are most qualified to perform injectable procedures.

Whether it be for a wrinkle relaxing forehead treatment, lip enhancing injections, or volume-boosting filler, the best option is a skilled physician familiar with facial anatomy and trained in the art of facial rejuvenation and reshaping. Those who qualify as expert injectors only administer products that are FDA-approved for aesthetic use to ensure the safest outcomes.

The ExpertInjector platform also informs users of common red flags to look out for when choosing a qualified injector. Ignoring these warning signs can drastically increase their chances of experiencing mediocre or even devastating results. Some common signs to look out for include: the injector not showing the injectable product packaging that contains the actual product; a lack of options to choose from; no informed-consent process; a lack of pre-procedure education relating to side effects, adverse reactions or possible complications; no post-treatment instructions given; and many more problematic indications.

For more information or to find a doctor in your area who meets the proper criteria for an expert injector, visit ExpertInjector.org.

The mission of the ExpertInjector program is to promote the importance of finding a properly trained board-certified doctor who practices in scope and continues to follow strict injector guidelines. This vital program strives to illuminate the dangers present in the injectable market and to educate and empower consumers to take care of their bodies with the best products, services and care available.

