InventHelp Inventors Develop Reminder System for Cell Phones (CNC-781)

PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "A lot of people forget their phones when leaving home, work or a restaurant. We thought there should be a simple reminder system," said one of two inventors, from Hickory, N.C., "so we invented the FORGET ME NOT. Our design alerts the owner if they accidentally forget or walk away from their phone."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention prevents a cell phone from being accidentally left behind. In doing so, it enables the owner to quickly recover or retrieve the phone. As a result, it eliminates the frustration associated with a lost or forgotten phone and it provides added convenience and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of cell phones. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CNC-781, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

