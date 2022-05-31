Guild's New So-Cal Influenced Electric Combines Classic Styling with Modern Features

The brand-new vintage inspired Surfliner celebrates Guild's most iconic electric models and brings a fresh addition to the Guild legacy.

OXNARD, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for its long-standing reputation of iconic electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, Guild launches its newest solid body electric, bringing the distinctive Guild styling and sound that helped shape generations of popular music into the hands of today's musicians. Available in Sunset Orange, Catalina Blue, and White Sage, the Surfliner features fresh transparent colors drawn from the company's local SoCal environment and an entirely new solid body platform that crosses subtle offset styling with the vintage lines of 1960s and 1970s Guilds. Sleek, contoured lines shape the asymmetric Poplar body with string-through design, while a satin finished maple neck provides smooth playing and tactile familiarity.

One of Guild's few electric models to feature a 25.5" scale length and bolt-on neck, the combination pairs nicely with a Guild LB-1 "Little Bucker" in the bridge position and all-new DeArmond Aerosonic single coils in the middle and neck positions. Premium pickups give the Surfliner a wide array of tones, from crisp and jangly to thick and full when overdriven. Voicings are driven by the Guild Rocker Pickup Switching System, featuring an on/off switch for each pickup, allowing a total of seven pickup combinations. Rounded out with a master volume and tone, medium jumbo frets, 3-ply pickguard, and a Guild logo resurrected from the 1980s.

Three models available:

Surfliner Sunset Orange - $449 Street

Surfliner Catalina Blue - $449 Street

Surfliner White Sage - $449 Street

About Guild Guitars

Established in 1953, Guild is one of the world's historic guitar manufacturers with a long-standing reputation for building iconic musical instruments. From the New York jazz scene in the 1950s, Richie Havens' legendary performance at Woodstock, to Seattle's Kim Thayil of Soundgarden, Guild guitars helped create some of the greatest music in history. With a tradition built on old world craftsmanship, quality, and value, Guild guitars have always been made to be played. In 2014, Guild was acquired by Cordoba Music Group from Fender Musical Instruments Corporation. For more information, visit www.guildguitars.com.

