City of McAlester, Oklahoma, Selects DATAMARK for Data Remediation Services

Firm to facilitate data improvement based on NENA standards and best practices

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK, the public safety geographic information systems (GIS) team of Michael Baker International, announced today that the City of McAlester, Oklahoma, has selected the firm for GIS data remediation services.

"Public safety relies on accurate, complete and precise GIS data to support emergency response," said Robert Murphy, ENP, RPL, Associate Vice President of Business Development at DATAMARK. "We are proud to partner with the City of McAlester to ensure its GIS data is accurate, complete and up-to-date after completing our GIS data remediation process."

DATAMARK's proven data remediation process leverages its cloud-native VEP (Validate-Edit-Provision) solution to ensure data meets National Emergency Number Association (NENA) standards. GIS data is used to support mission critical public safety systems to include Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1), call-handling-systems, computer-aided dispatch and automatic vehicle location system. The City of McAlester will receive data remediation for the address points, road centerlines, public safety answering point (PSAP) boundaries, emergency service boundaries (ESB), provisioning boundaries and master street address guide (MSAG) data.

About DATAMARK

As trusted advisors in public safety, DATAMARK brings comprehensive, real-world expertise in police, fire, EMS and 9-1-1 leadership roles to Next Generation 9-1-1 transitions. The DATAMARK team leads the industry by shaping rules and legislation, and by building a suite of products and services that ensure accurate emergency response location data in life-critical situations. DATAMARK empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making. DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has decades of proven experience in mission-critical government addressing projects. The team works with clients to solve their complex needs, from data quality checks and addressing to workflow analysis and more. Learn more about the company at www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery – Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/ .

