TYAN Highlights Optimized HPC Platforms to Accelerate Compute-Intensive Applications at ISC 2022

HAMBURG, Germany, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TYAN®, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation subsidiary, brings its latest server platforms powered by 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors optimized for HPC and AI markets at ISC 2022 from May 30th to June 1st , booth#D400 in Hamburg, Germany.

"The HPC market growth is heavily driven by new technologies and the increasing application of big data analytics. This is creating the need for better computing infrastructure to process large volumes of data available in the market", said Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation's Server Infrastructure Business Unit. "TYAN's HPC server platforms are based on 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors which are foundational to help businesses and organizations accelerate the development of the next-generation HPC and AI system architectures."

Leading-edge HPC systems optimized to accelerate compute-intensive workloads and HPC deployments

TYAN's Thunder HX FT83A-B7129 is a 4U dual-socket supercomputer supporting up to ten high-performance GPU cards. Powered by dual 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and 32 DDR4 DIMM slots, the FT83A-B7129 platform provides outstanding heterogeneous computing power for a variety of GPU-based scientific high performance computing, AI training, inference, and deep learning applications. The system offers twelve 3.5-inch tool-less drive bays with up to four U.2 NVMe devices.

The Thunder HX FT65T-B5642 is a 4U single-socket pedestal server built for smaller HPC workloads that need large computing power at the deskside. The system features a single 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor, eight DDR4-3200 DIMM slots, eight 3.5-inch SATA, and two NVMe U.2 hot-swap, tool-less drive bays. The FT65T-B5642 supports two double-wide PCIe 4.0 x16 slots for GPUs to accelerate HPC applications.

The Thunder SX TS65-B7126 is a 2U dual-socket hybrid storage server designed for software-defined storage applications. The system features 16 DDR4-3200 DIMM slots, twelve 3.5-inch SATA hot-swap, tool-less drive bays with support for up to four NVMe U.2 devices, and two rear 2.5-inch hot-swap, tool-less SATA drive bays for boot drive deployment.

The Tempest HX S7120 is a mainstream server motherboard in SSI EEB (12" x 13.1") form factor designed for HPC applications. The standard motherboard supports dual 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, 16 DDR4-3200 DIMM slots, dual 10GbE or GbE onboard network connections, three PCIe 4.0 x16, and two NVMe M.2 slots.

TYAN's Tempest CX S5560 is a server motherboard designed in Micro-ATX form factor supporting a single Intel® Xeon® E-2300 processor, four DDR4-3200 DIMM slots, three PCIe slots, up to eight SATA 6G ports, two NVMe M.2 slots, and dual 10GbE onboard LAN ports. The motherboard is ideal for multi-access edge computing servers in 5G networks and service access servers in a CSP environment.

