SUGAR Cosmetics closes $50 million Series D funding led by L Catterton to double down on digital-first beauty

MUMBAI, India, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SUGAR Cosmetics ("SUGAR"), one of India's largest omnichannel beauty companies and a cult favorite amongst Gen Z and Millennial consumers, today announced the close of its $50 million Series D fundraise led by the Asia fund of L Catterton, the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm. The upsized round saw strong interest from multiple private equity funds with continued participation from existing investors – A91 Partners, Elevation Capital, and India Quotient – firmly placing the company on track to further capitalize on its growth momentum in the rapidly expanding beauty and personal care market in the country.

L Catterton's expertise in building iconic consumer brands across the world and strategic relationship with LVMH will empower SUGAR to embark on its next stage of growth amid the expansion of India's beauty and personal care market. Driven by consumers who are increasingly making cosmetics and skincare a part of their daily repertoire and experimenting with different types of products, the country's beauty and personal care market has expanded considerably over the past five years and is expected to reach approximately $21 billion in 2025. Rising adoption of online shopping and greater product penetration in secondary cities are also contributing to the market's enlargement.

With an extensive portfolio of high-quality products that resonate with consumers, SUGAR has cultivated a loyal customer base and has more than quadrupled sales over the past three years. The company's effective use of new-age, impact-focused content marketing has helped it develop lasting emotional connections with a diverse range of consumer cohorts.

Through a combination of fast-paced e-commerce expansion, accelerated partnerships with general and modern trade stores, as well as diligent same-store-sales growth, SUGAR has also established a strong omnichannel presence across India. The company's ability to simultaneously take advantage of the proliferation of online shopping while creating a robust local ecosystem of offline distribution partners has enabled it to attract and retain shoppers across the entire spectrum from metros to Tier II and III cities.

SUGAR Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Vineeta Singh said, "Consumers are at the heart of all we do. At SUGAR, we are devoted to creating innovative products that meticulously cater to the preferences of women with diverse skin tones and types who believe in expressing themselves with high-quality cosmetics and skincare products that complement their inner beauty. L Catterton shares our ethos of truly understanding what matters most to consumers, and my co-founder Kaushik and I are thrilled to welcome the firm as our partner. The firm's brand-building and value-creation capabilities will fortify our growth as we continue on our journey of delighting and over-delivering on the expectations of our customers and fans. We are also extremely grateful for our existing investors' unwavering faith in both of us and the unstoppable team that is making our collective dream a reality."

"We have been impressed with how SUGAR has sustained its momentum of rapid growth across online and offline channels while maintaining healthy operating metrics," commented Anjana Sasidharan, L Catterton Asia Managing Director, who will be joining the company's board. "With a product-first mindset and deep understanding of their target consumers, SUGAR's leadership team has established a strong position in India's cosmetics market, which is at an exciting inflection point of expansion. We look forward to partnering with the company to thoughtfully unlock international exposure and drive further growth, leveraging our experience of working with over 20 beauty and personal care companies in L Catterton's portfolio across the Americas, Europe, and Asia."

L Catterton has significant experience investing globally in the beauty and personal care space. Current and past investments in the space include Il Makiage, Intercos, The Honest Company, TULA, Bliss, Ci FLAVORS, ELEMIS, ETVOS, Function of Beauty, Marubi, MERIT, and Sociolla, among others.

About SUGAR Cosmetics

SUGAR Cosmetics, a cult-favorite amongst Gen Z and millennials, is one of the fastest-growing premium beauty brands in India. With its clutter-breaking persona, signature low-poly packaging and chart-topping products, SUGAR is the makeup of choice for bold, independent women who refuse to be stereotyped into roles. Crafted in state-of-the-art facilities across Germany, Italy, India, USA and Korea, the brand ships its bestselling products in Lips, Eyes, Face, Nails & Skin categories across the world. With a cruelty-free range that is high on style and higher on performance, the brand is obsessed with crafting products that are a perfect match for every Indian skin tone across seasons and around the calendar. Backed by the trust of marquee investors and the love of millions of makeup enthusiasts, SUGAR Cosmetics is rapidly scaling its physical presence with 40,000+ retail outlets across 550+ cities and a mission of reaching the doorstep of every makeup user in the country. For more information, please visit www.sugarcosmetics.com.

About L Catterton

With approximately $33 billion of equity capital across its fund strategies and 17 offices around the world, L Catterton is the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad strategic network of relationships, L Catterton's team of nearly 200 investment and operating professionals support management teams around the world in building strong, category-leading brands. Since 1989, the firm has made around 250 investments in consumer businesses. For more information about L Catterton, please visit lcatterton.com.

