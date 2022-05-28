Wood County Jury Clears Troy Henricksen of All Felony Charges in Death of Fraternity Member

CLEVELAND, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Friedman & Nemececk congratulates Troy Henricksen after a Wood County jury cleared him of all felony charges today related to the death of fraternity new member, Stone Foltz. This prosecution garnered national attention as it shined a light on college fraternity life, including fraternity traditions and the pledging process. In their representation of Mr. Henricksen, Attorneys Eric Long and Tyler Walchanowicz were able to convince the jury, that while Mr. Foltz' death is certainly tragic, it was not caused by Troy Henricksen. They further contended at trial that the State of Ohio brought these charges based on the flawed belief that someone had to be held criminally accountable for the death, despite the fact that Mr. Henricksen was not responsible.



Mr. Henricksen was found NOT GUILTY of Involuntary Manslaughter, Reckless Homicide, and Tampering with Evidence. Had Mr. Henricksen been convicted, he faced the possibility of a nine year prison sentence.



