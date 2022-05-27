Beyond Type 1's Diabetes Scholars Program Awards Record Number of Scholarships

Students living with type 1 diabetes nationwide receive scholarships to seek higher education

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty-eight students across the U.S. have been awarded scholarships from Diabetes Scholars , a program of nonprofit organization Beyond Type 1. This year, the program is awarding a record-breaking $166,000 to high school seniors of the 2021-22 school year, surpassing last year's record of $156,000.

Beyond Type 1 awards 58 students living with type 1 diabetes scholarships to pursue higher education.

The program is funded through a network of donations from across the nation, including individual and corporate contributions and named scholarships between $1,000-5,000. Each donation goes towards students who are living with type 1 diabetes and pursuing post-secondary education.

"We're proud to join our generous sponsors in honoring the accomplishments of the Diabetes Scholars' Class of 2022," said Jordan Jendricks, vice president, mission and programs, Beyond Type 1. "These students are incredibly deserving of recognition. They showcase strength in managing and thriving with a turbulent chronic illness while exceeding academic expectations, and we're continually inspired by their perseverance and resilience."

Studies show that students with chronic illnesses like type 1 diabetes exhibit higher stress levels, lower social confidence, illness-related school absences and a likelihood of repeating a grade. This program is designed so that students with type 1 diabetes can use the support to help propel their success.

Since 2008, Diabetes Scholars has awarded nearly $2 million in college scholarships with this goal in mind. Additionally, this year, Beyond Type 1 is again designating a portion of scholarships for students who identify as Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC).

"Empowering young, historically marginalized students to pursue higher education is essential to the Diabetes Scholars program," said Tiana Cooks, senior community manager, Beyond Type 1. "These recipients have overcome their challenges to successfully juggle academic demands, extracurricular activities, jobs and so much more. We're incredibly proud of them."

Dedicated partners Dexcom, JDRF, Lilly Diabetes and Medtronic helped make this year's scholarships possible along with 23 scholarships provided by individual donations within the diabetes community. One-hundred percent of scholarship funds donated by individuals or partners are awarded directly to scholarship recipients, with Beyond Type 1 absorbing all operational costs associated with the program. Beyond Type 1 is proud to have directly sponsored 6 individual scholarships as part of this year's program.

To view the 2022 class of Diabetes Scholars, visit diabetesscholars.org .

About Beyond Type 1

Beyond Type 1 is a nonprofit organization changing what it means to live with diabetes. By leveraging the power of social media and technology, Beyond Type 1 empowers people to both live well today and support a better tomorrow. Through peer support programs, global campaigns and digital platforms, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community across both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, helping to change what it means to live with chronic illness. Founders + Leadership support operational expenses so that 100 percent of every dollar raised directly supports the most promising global efforts and programs working to educate, advocate and cure type 1 diabetes.

Media Contact

Kim Pace

kim@beyondtype1.org

817-308-5251

View original content:

SOURCE Beyond Type 1