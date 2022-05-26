Sepio's HAC-1 Solution Verified as Citrix Ready

Sepio becomes a Citrix Partner

ROCKVILLE, MD., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sepio today announced that its Hardware Access Control solution, HAC-1, has been verified as Citrix Ready®. The Citrix Ready program helps customers identify third-party solutions that are recommended to enhance virtualization, networking, and cloud computing solutions from Citrix. Sepio's HAC-1 completed a rigorous verification process to ensure compatibility with XenApp, XenDesktop server, Receiver and NetScaler Gateway, providing confidence in joint solution compatibility.

"Citrix customers who strive for better visibility into their assets across multiple environments, found the HAC-1 solution an essential component in managing risks related to their hardware assets," said Yossi Appleboum, CEO of Sepio. "Our recent engagement with Citrix guarantees that the HAC-1 solution is fully compatible with the relevant Citrix products, driving more customers to adopt this joint deployment."

About Sepio

Founded in 2016 by cybersecurity industry veterans, Sepio's HAC-1 solution helps enterprises manage risks related to their hardware assets. HAC-1 is the first hardware access control platform that provides unparalleled visibility, control, and mitigation to zero trust, insider threat, BYOD, IT, OT and IoT security programs. Sepio's physical layer fingerprinting technology discovers all managed, unmanaged, and hidden devices that are otherwise invisible to all other security and asset visibility tools. Through multiple 3rd party seamless integration support, HAC-1 insights and actionable measures are easily incorporated into existing automation processes. The company's HQ is in Rockville, Maryland and operates globally through its vast channel partners' network. Learn more: www.sepiocyber.com

