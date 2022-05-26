Rally Cry Producing Military Esports Competitions at FORCECON over Memorial Day Weekend

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods to join esports broadcast for Armed Forces Sports Championship featuring Halo: Infinite on Twitch; G4TV to rebroadcast final

SAN ANTONIO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally Cry , the technology company building organized gaming for players of all ages and skill levels, has been tabbed as the esports production partner for FORCECON, a massive military gaming and tech event celebrating the intersection of technology, innovation and the United States Armed Forces.

WHAT: Three esports competitions are taking place on the stage at FORCECON:

Armed Forces Sports Championship, featuring Halo: Infinite

Halo $10K Showdown, for registered FORCECON attendees

Air Force Gaming Minor League championships for Fortnite and Rocket League

WHEN: May 28 and May 29

May 28 , 11 a.m. CDT : Armed Forces Sports Championship featuring Halo: Infinite

May 29 , 10 a.m. CDT : The Halo $10K Showdown

May 29 , 11 a.m. CDT : Air Force Gaming minor league finals for Rocket League

May 29 , 2 p.m. CDT : Air Force Gaming minor league finals for Fortnite

WHERE: Tech Port Center + Arena, an ASM Global managed facility located in San Antonio, Texas (3331 General Hudnell Dr. San Antonio, TX 78226) and https://www.twitch.tv/usarmyesports and https://www.youtube.com/USArmedForcesSports . G4TV will also premiere the championship match on its linear cable channel on Thursday, June 2.

HOW: Tickets for in-person attendance are available here on a first-come basis.

WHO: WWE Superstar Xavier Woods to attend FORCECON and serve as co-host and analyst for Armed Forces Sports Championship, which will feature teams from all six branches:

CONTACT: To secure a media badge to attend FORCECON or speak with Rally Cry founder Adam Rosen (ex-Blizzard, Tespa founder) to learn more about the event, please contact Bob Holtzman at bob@co-opmode.gg or 310-386-5315.

ABOUT RALLY CRY

Rally Cry , a technology company located in Southern California, is building organized gaming for players of all ages and skill levels. Founded by esports veteran Adam Rosen, who previously built the largest collegiate esports organization in North America, the company is creating an organized way for gamers to connect, play and compete with each other. The company's engineers, designers, entrepreneurs and lifelong gamers believe gaming is a force for good. Rally Cry has delivered competitive gaming opportunities as a partner of several respected organizations including the US Air Force, US Space Force, Boy Scouts of America, Learfield, Van Wagner and National Football League.

