PARTY TYME KARAOKE YOUTUBE CHANNEL REACHES MILESTONES

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sybersound, a record company based in Malibu, CA and distributed by Universal Music Group, is proud to announce that the Party Tyme Karaoke YouTube channel has surpassed 100,000 subscribers and 75,000,000 views since its launch in 2018.

Party Tyme Karaoke logo (PRNewswire)

This extremely popular YouTube channel features hit songs from various genres, and offers an extensive selection from which to choose. Party Tyme Karaoke provides endless hours of free entertainment for family & friends.

Management Commentary:

Steve Clarke, Sybersound COO/CFO, exclaimed, "We are extemely happy to provide such a fun and entertaining platform for karaoke enthusiasts around the globe! Party Tyme Karaoke excites the masses with radio-quality recordings of thousands of hit songs, and hot new releases every week. Consumers have responded by frequenting the site, providing excellent reviews, and spreading the word, causing an explosive 10% monthly growth rate!"

About Party Tyme Karaoke:

Party Tyme is the leading brand name in karaoke, with sales of 18 million CDs. Now available on many digital platforms, the Party Tyme Karaoke subscription-based app and linear streaming channels reach hundreds of millions of households and devices. Party Tyme offers the best-sounding karaoke library on the market, with 20,000+ songs to choose from in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and other languages. The catalog contains the most popular songs of all time from various genres including Pop, Rock, R&B, Country, Oldies, Standards, Kids songs, and more. Exciting new releases keep users up to date with the latest current hits. Perfect for parties with friends & family, Party Tyme provides music for singers of all ages.

For more information, please visit https://www.partytymestreaming.com, or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLqO9ztz16a_Ko4YB9PnFQ.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sybersound Records