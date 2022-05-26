Mike Morse Named One of America's Most Influential Trial Lawyers for Second Year in a Row

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce that Mike Morse has been named one of the 2021 members of The National Law Journal & The Trial Lawyer Magazine's list of America's 52 Most Influential Trial Lawyers. Morse was also selected for this prestigious honor in 2020. In both years, he was the only lawyer from Michigan chosen.

The National Law Journal's official magazine, The Trial Lawyer Magazine, accepts readership nominations from across the country in their pursuit of identifying trailblazing American lawyers. The attorneys named to the list were selected for their professional achievements, courtroom success, and the impact they have made on the legal community.

Morse, a Detroit native, was selected for his dedication to clients, courtroom expertise, and innovative marketing and business techniques. His book Fireproof, which shares both the story of how he built his law firm and advice for growing firms, was recently named a #1 Amazon Best-Seller.

Mike Morse Law Firm, which Morse founded in 1995, was additionally named to The National Law Journal & The Trial Lawyer Magazine's list of America's 29 Most Influential Law Firms in 2021. It was the only Michigan law firm to make the list this year.

"Being included in this list of amazing law firms is a tremendous compliment," said Morse. "I have always taken great pride in the hard work my firm does on behalf of our clients. Our commitment to them is reflected in our communication and caring, in our settlements and verdicts, and ultimately, in these awards we receive. All of this is embodied in how we serve our clients, which is our greatest priority."

In recent years, Morse has also been the recipient of many other accolades including being named one of DBusiness Magazine's Top Lawyers of 2022, a Lawyers Weekly Leader in the Law, and a Super Lawyers' Top-Rated Lawyer.

