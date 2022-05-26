Aegon Asset Management closes first deal in ESG-centric venture

CHICAGO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegon Asset Management (Aegon AM) is pleased to announce the successful completion of an equity investment for Canopy Villa Apartments, the first asset within its $600 million ESG-centric equity venture with Taurus Investment Holdings LLC (Taurus) to acquire value-add multifamily assets and considerably reduce the energy consumption and carbon output of those buildings.

Aegon Asset Management Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aegon Asset Management) (PRNewswire)

Canopy Villa Apartments is a 1981 vintage, 296-unit apartment complex located in Orlando, Florida. Under the partnership, Aegon AM and Taurus Investment Holdings will leverage their multifamily value-add investment expertise to manage the investment, while Taurus' subsidiary RENU Communities will apply its tailored retrofit program aiming to transition Canopy to a low-carbon, energy efficient building.

"Canopy Villa Apartments is a great fit for the value-add and energy retrofit strategy and we are very excited to kick off the venture with this closing," said Alexia Gottschalch, Global Head of Client Strategy Aegon Real Asset and US Head of Equity Real Assets. "Aegon AM is committed to this one-of-a-kind decarbonization effort, which aligns with our net zero emissions target."

Commercial and residential properties in the US contribute slightly over 30% of greenhouse gas emissions annually. The goals of the real estate investments and energy improvements made by Taurus' RENU subsidiary include significant reductions in both energy use and operational carbon emissions, primarily through energy efficiency upgrades, onsite renewables production and electrification of all services. The program offers multiple potential benefits for both tenants and the property owner including a lower energy profile and onsite energy production via solar panels, as well as energy storage where possible. In addition, zero combustion of hydrocarbons onsite translates to better air quality for occupants and the surrounding community.

"The simple reality is that existing buildings are often more inefficient as they age. Given Canopy's 1981 vintage, there is a significant opportunity for RENU to enhance the property through our tailored retrofit program," said Chris Gray, PhD., Chief Technology Officer of RENU Communities. "At Canopy we will aim to reduce its carbon footprint by more than 50%, greatly improving property operations and the quality of life for residents."

About Aegon Asset Management

Aegon Asset Management is comprised of active global investors. Our 385 investment professionals manage and advise on assets of $432 billion as of March 31, 2022 for a global client-base of pension plans, public funds, insurance companies, banks, wealth managers, family offices and foundations.

We organize our investment capabilities around four focused investment platforms where we have extensive asset-class expertise: fixed income, real assets, equities and multi-asset & solutions. Each platform has dedicated teams, organized globally and committed to maximizing their specialist areas. These platforms are supported by teams dedicated to responsible investing and multi-management.

By organizing our investment teams globally, we work to harness our expertise and research resources across regional boundaries. We believe this enhances our performance potential and helps provide better investment outcomes for clients.

Across platforms, we share a common belief in fundamental, research-driven active management, underpinned by effective risk management and a commitment to responsible investment. Our investment platforms have the flexibility to organize their resources and processes to best suit their area of focus.

We are a global business: Our 1,200 employees work across Europe, the Americas and Asia. We invest globally and serve clients locally.

For more information about Aegon Asset Management, visit aegonam.com.

About Taurus Investment Holdings, LLC

Established in 1976, Taurus is a global real estate private equity firm with over 45 years of experience as a general partner, investor, and operator. By empowering and combining the strength of in-house experts in the fields of multifamily, office, logistics, mixed-use, and renewable energy, the firm has created targeted, scalable investments into value-add, core-plus, and development opportunities.

Taurus is focused on using innovative energy efficient technologies to make the extensive infrastructure investments required to decarbonize residential and commercial buildings through its EcoSmart Solution and RENU Communities affiliates.

Throughout North America and Europe, Taurus is consistently recognized as one of the premier owners of both directly managed and joint venture commercial real estate. To date, Taurus has purchased and developed more than 67 million square feet of residential, office, industrial, retail and other commercial real estate assets throughout the world with a total acquisition value of over $9.8 billion. www.tiholdings.com.

